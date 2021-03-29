Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up as concert date moved

Published: 11:54 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM March 29, 2021

Rick Astley's concert at Newmarket Racecourses this summer has been moved from June 25 to August 13, 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Chart-topping singer Rick Astley's gig at Newmarket Racecourses this summer has been rescheduled.

The Never Gonna Give You Up star was due at Newmarket's July Course in June but will now belt out his biggest hits to fans in August.

Since the release of the government roadmap out of lockdown, promoters at The Jockey Club Live have been working hard behind the scenes regarding the return of live music at Newmarket Racecourses this summer.

With the planned reopening of large-scale events scheduled for June 21 at the earliest, Rick Astley’s Newmarket Nights show will be moved from June 25 to Friday, August 13, 2021, as a precautionary measure.

Sophie Able, general manager at Newmarket, said: "Don’t worry Newmarket, we were never going to give up on bringing Rick Astley to the July Course this summer!

"Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty surrounding the roadmap and easing of COVID-19 restrictions, we are moving his show to a little later in the summer, but fans can be sure that this will be a fantastic, uplifting night of racing and music!"

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the new August date.

However, ticket holders will also be contacted directly and given the option of requesting a full refund or e-voucher to attend another music night or racing fixture of their choice.

Tickets are on sale now for the rearranged August 13 date via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.



Rick Astley is enjoying a major career resurgence. He had already sold more than 40 million records fuelled by hits including number one smash Never Gonna Give You Up, Whenever You Need Somebody, Together Forever, When I Fall in Love, She Wants To Dance With Me and Cry For Help.

Rick’s performance at Newmarket Racecourses has changed date to the 13th of August 2021. All tickets remain valid - Team Rick https://t.co/Y0Faf64crh — Rick Astley (@rickastley) March 29, 2021

In 2016, he returned to the charts with new music and released the self-penned platinum album ’50’ that has to date sold more than 400,000 copies.

Two years later Rick followed it up with another self-penned and produced top 10 album, Beautiful Life, and in 2019 released a career-spanning top five album The Best of Me.

This best of compilation featured 11 additional reimagined tracks and single Every One Of Us.

That summer also saw Rick complete a massive 38-date stadium tour as special guest to Take That, during which he played to over 500,000 people.

Showing his mass appreciation across genres, he has also graced the main stage of the legendary Reading Festival, performing signature tune Never Gonna Give You Up with one of the world's biggest rock bands, Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl is a big Rick Astley fan.

Just before the pandemic Rick Astley toured Australia and New Zealand with Norwegian Take on Me synth-pop group a-ha, playing eight sold-out dates in arenas across the region.

Rick has been anything but quiet during the pandemic, and has from his home studio amassed nearly two million YouTube followers with a series of 'Lockdown Covers' and become a major force on TikTok with 1.7 million followers.

He has been selected as one of Louder’s top 10 must follow artists on the platform.

Last summer, he also played the Pub in the Park's drive-in Garden Party at Knebworth House.



