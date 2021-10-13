Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly star in 'a theatrical gem' at Cambridge Arts Theatre
Angela Singer
- Credit: Alastair Muir
Angela Singer reviews The Dresser starring Matthew Kelly and Julian Clary at Cambridge Arts Theatre.
They have bombed the Theatre Royal Plymouth, laments the great Shakespearean actor: “I made my debut there.”
Says his dresser sympathetically: “They weren’t to know.”
Ronald Harwood’s witty play is set in 1941, during the Blitz.
His characters are a company of actors touring the provinces.
The leading lady, known reverentially as Her Ladyship – played naturally, beautifully and delicately by Emma Amos – wants her husband to stop strutting and fretting his hour upon the stage.
“I’m sick of it,” she says. Sick of Sundays waiting on draughty stations, sick of sleeping in grimy lodgings, sick of having to eat cold food. And all to read that you are inadequate or merely the best of a poor supporting cast.
Most Read
- 1 'We were lied to' - Residents' dismay as development prompts privacy concerns
- 2 Tributes paid to 'greatly respected' coach operator
- 3 Stagecoach bus routes changing due to lack of staff
- 4 Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash
- 5 Royston Town edge county cup tie in seven-goal thriller with valiant Welwyn Garden City
- 6 Save pennies and the planet - why you should go along to Sustain-Ability event
- 7 Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly star in 'a theatrical gem' at Cambridge Arts Theatre
- 8 Leave us alone, MP’s junior aide tells councillor who quizzed him on Kabul
- 9 Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise spotted flying at Duxford
- 10 Book characters come to life at Foxton Scarecrow Festival
This is a compelling glimpse into the life of the touring troupe.
They are the great unthanked.
Matthew Kelly’s actor-manager, known as Sir, whose self-belief must outshine the sun or he would never have the courage to go on, sneers at a fellow actor who unlike him has actually been knighted.
“He never put a toe outside London.”
Matthew Kelly is magnificent as the great thespian. His is a towering, powerful performance.
You expect any moment to see him play Lear – the role his aged, tired but still bombastic character will perform despite now having to be reminded of his lines and occasionally of which play he is about to go on and do.
Julian Clary, as Norman the dresser, is the Clary audiences know and have loved since the 1980s.
We have enjoyed his delivery for decades but he evolves into his character. Our hearts are with the loyal servant – nanny and nurse to an actor with mountainous self-obsession.
There are no weak performances here – it's a very strong supporting cast.
Emma Amos as Her Ladyship is our link to reality in a world where the company is so adept at beguiling audiences that that they have long ago convinced themselves that their lives are just as they would like them to be.
It might have been a wistful play, but so sharp are the performances here and the writing that we the audience were chuckling all through it.
There is also the delight of being taken behind the scenes – ah so this is how theatre works!
Plaudits must go to director Terry Johnson for a fast-paced, utterly enchanting show – theatre as theatre should be – and to Tim Shortall for a clever set, which takes us on stage, back stage and under the stage. A theatrical gem.
The Dresser can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday, October 16.