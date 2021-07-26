Gallery

The Red Arrows display team in action at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The RAF Red Arrows and a Typhoon wowed crowds at Duxford over the weekend as the IWM site successfully hosted its first air show in almost two years.

The Red Arrows display team at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Having been unable to stage full-scale displays since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Duxford Summer Air Show welcomed visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

Fortunately, the weather held and spectators were able to enjoy both days of flying at the historic Cambridgeshire airfield.

The RAF Typhoon opens the flying at Duxford Summer Air Show, decorated in a new livery. - Credit: Phil Chaplin / IWM

Among the many attractions at the Imperial War Museum site was an awesome opening display by the Typhoon, the Royal Air Force’s current front line fighter jet, decorated in a new livery.

Eight Hawk jets from the world-famous Red Arrows aerobatics team closed the air show.

The pilots performed precision manoeuvres over Duxford, leaving their familiar red, white and blue coloured smoke trails across the sky.

The Red Arrows fly back towards Duxford, nose lights and coloured smoke both activated, at the Duxford Summer Air Show. - Credit: Ben Chaplin / IWM

As well as the incredible Red Arrows and the RAF Typhoon, families were also able to see the Blades aerobatic team in action and wingwalkers from AeroSuperBatics.

A pair of BAC 167 Strikemaster jets also took to the air, and the huge white Consolidated PBY-5A Catalina graced the skies over Duxford.

Pilot John Romain prepares for take off at the Duxford Summer Air Show in the 'NHS Spitfire', painted with a message of thanks on the underside of its wings and the names of those who donated to NHS Charities Together. - Credit: IWM

There was also plenty of Supermarine Spitfire nostalgia for aviation enthusiasts to enjoy, the 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire being among the iconic World War Two aircraft taking to the skies.

American warbirds in the flying programme included a P-47D Thunderbolt and a couple of P-51 Mustangs, while there was a flying display from Tiger 9, a collection of nine de Havilland Tiger Moth aircraft.

Flying Fortress 'Sally B' – the last remaining airworthy B-17 in Europe – also flew over Duxford's historic airfield.

Displays and activities also took place throughout the showground with living history groups and re-enactors and static vehicle and aircraft displays.

The Red Arrows in action at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

An IWM Duxford spokesperson said: "We are looking forward to welcoming more visitors back to our Battle of Britain Air Show on September 18-19, tickets to which will be on sale very soon."

Before the Battle of Britain Air Show, IWM Duxford hosts Flying Days: Squadron 19 Heroes on Wednesday, August 4.

Extra tickets have now gone on sale for this event which had previously sold out.

A Red Arrows Hawk jet at the Duxford Summer Air Show. - Credit: David H Hatton

The Red Arrows display at the Duxford Summer Air Show. - Credit: David H Hatton

Two Red Arrows jets making the famous 'heart' symbol with their smoke trails at the Duxford Summer Air Show watched by the Pluck family and friends. - Credit: David Hatton

Two members of the Red Arrows perform a manoeuvre, crossing each other in the centre of the airfield, at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

It wasn't just aircraft at the Duxford Summer Air Show. Here's the Duxford Aviation Society conducting tank demonstrations with a family of visitors at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

Members of living history group, Spirit of Britain, attend the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

A P-47D Thunderbolt and two P-51 Mustangs in flight at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers displaying at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

BAC 167 Strikemaster pair displaying at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

BAE Systems Typhoon FGR4 displaying at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The crowd at the Duxford Summer Air Show, the first air show at IWM Duxford since 2019. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Nine de Havilland DH82A Tiger Moths in flight at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Grumman Wildcat displaying at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

P-47D Thunderbolt and two P-51 Mustangs in flight at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A wing walker about to display at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

PBY-5A Catalina in flight at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A visitor models the Red Arrows flying suit merchandise at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

A family enjoy their Spitfire souvenirs in a break between flying at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

Young aviation enthusiasts at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

Three Spitfire Mark Is, led by IWM’s own Spitfire N3200, fly in formation at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Phil Chaplin / IWM

AeroSuperBatics perform wingwalking stunts on a Stearman biplane at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Phil Chaplin / IWM

A selection of aircraft lining up along the Flightline Walk at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. At the front is a Stearman, used by AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers. - Credit: IWM

Spectators look to the sky at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

Two re-enactors walk across the airfield, with a Tiger Moth and a Mustang in the background, at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

A flying display from Tiger 9, a collection of nine Tiger Moth aircraft, at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

An Extra 300, part of The Blades display group, performs a vertical manoeuvre at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

Three pilots from The Blades, flying in Extra 300s, perform a display at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

A crew work on the propeller of a Mustang at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Phil Chaplin / IWM

The Red Arrows make their entrance to the Duxford Summer Air Show over the crowds at Duxford. - Credit: Phil Chaplin / IWM

P-51D Mustang ‘The Hun Hunter Texas’ at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Phil Chaplin / IWM

