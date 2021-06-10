Ralph Fiennes to star in Four Quartets on Cambridge Arts Theatre stage

Gallery

Published: 4:34 PM June 10, 2021

Ralph Fiennes stars and directs Four Quartets at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Matt Humphrey

While cinema audiences await the delayed release of new James Bond blockbuster No Time To Die, the 007 franchise's current M, actor Ralph Fiennes, can be seen in a solo show on stage in Cambridge.

The celebrated English actor directs and stars in a world premiere production of Four Quartets coming to Cambridge Arts Theatre.

This compelling adaptation of a set of four poems written by T. S. Eliot can be seen from Monday, June 28 to Saturday, July 10.

Ralph Fiennes’ distinguished and award-winning career covers both stage and screen.

His film credits include the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List and The English Patient alongside Kristen Scott Thomas. He was nominated for Academy Awards for both movies.

Fiennes' big screen appearances also include roles in The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Constant Gardener, Spectre, In Bruges, The Dig, and the Harry Potter series, in which he played Lord Voldemort.

Having first appeared as Gareth Mallory in Bond movie Skyfall, Fiennes took over from Judi Dench as M, the head of MI6, and will appear on screen opposite Daniel Craig in forthcoming 25th Bond blockbuster No Time To Die.

Fiennes won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Hamlet on Broadway, and has portrayed many of theatre’s most iconic roles, with recent credits including Anthony and Cleopatra at the National Theatre, Richard III at the Almeida, and The Master Builder at The Old Vic.

Moving and symphonic, Four Quartets offers four interwoven meditations on the nature of time, faith, and the quest for spiritual enlightenment.

Mostly written during World War Two when the closure of playhouses during the Blitz interrupted Eliot’s work, Four Quartets was the culminating achievement of his Nobel Prize-winning literary career.

T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets comprises of four poems – Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry Salvages, and Little Gidding.

Eliot’s other credits include the modernist masterpiece The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock, The Waste Land and The Hollow Men.

Four Quartets boasts an impressive creative team including designer Hildegard Bechtler, who won an Olivier Award for After the Dance at the National Theatre, Tim Lutkin (lighting), winner of an Olivier Award for Chimerica, and Christopher Shutt (sound), winner of a Tony Award for War Horse.

With a running time of 80 minutes without an interval, Four Quartets can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre in St Edward’s Passage from June 28 to Saturday, July 10.

Performances are at 7.30pm, and tickets cost £25, £30, £35 and £40. There's no performance on Sunday, July 4.

All ticket prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee. Call the box office on 01223 503333 or book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

