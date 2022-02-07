The Show Must Go On! Music fans will be rocked by a concert of Queen's biggest hits with a classical twist at Newmarket Racecourses.

The Jockey Club Live presents Queen Symphonic at Newmarket Nights this summer.

Queen Symphonic will be entertaining crowds at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. - Credit: BENEDETTO PHOTOS. Picture supplied by Chuff Media.

Queen Symphonic celebrates the greatest and most treasured hits of Queen, bringing together international stars from the award-winning musical We Will Rock You, an incredibly talented rock band, and a symphony orchestra.

With over 40 performers on stage, the rock and orchestral spectacular will be headlining on Friday, July 22.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “The music of Queen is timeless and loved by generations.

"Queen Symphonic continue their legacy, performing the classics in a dazzling spectacle which I’m sure will have The July Course dancing the night away on July 22!”

Tickets for Queen Symphonic at Newmarket Racecourses will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, February 11. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media.

Since its premiere in 2007, Queen Symphonic has been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of Queen fans across the globe, giving them the opportunity to hear the hits as never before

With Queen’s epic catalogue of hits lending itself perfectly for rock and classical interpretation, expect to experience beloved tracks such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions, A Kind of Magic, Who Wants To Live Forever, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, Fat Bottomed Girls, Somebody to Love and many, many more.

The Jockey Club Live and Newmarket Racecourses welcome Queen Symphonic to the Newmarket Nights summer season. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media.

Tickets for the symphonic rock concert at Newmarket Racecourses will be on sale at 10am on Friday, February 11 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, February 9.

Tickets are priced starting at £28 including booking fee.

Rock and orchestral spectacular Queen Symphonic will be headlining Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 22. - Credit: BENEDETTO PHOTOS. Supplied by Chuff Media.

Last year saw a season of incredible live shows at The Jockey Club racecourses, ranging from a sold-out show for Tom Jones to an afternoon of joyful singalongs with McFly at Newmarket Racecourses.

Despite the challenges of staging a season in 2021, the events marked the return to live music for thousands of fans.

The Jockey Club Live events continue to be renowned for combining an electric evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.

Looking forward to a full-strength line-up in 2022, the likes of Anne-Marie, Paloma Faith, The Script, and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra are already confirmed for Newmarket.

Newmarket Racecourses 2022 concerts

June 17 – Paloma Faith

July 15 – The Script

July 22 – Queen Symphonic

July 29 – Anne-Marie

August 12 – Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra



Tickets for shows are available via thejockeyclub.com/live.