Queen Symphonic concert will rock you at Newmarket Racecourses this summer
- Credit: BENEDETTO PHOTOS
The Show Must Go On! Music fans will be rocked by a concert of Queen's biggest hits with a classical twist at Newmarket Racecourses.
The Jockey Club Live presents Queen Symphonic at Newmarket Nights this summer.
Queen Symphonic celebrates the greatest and most treasured hits of Queen, bringing together international stars from the award-winning musical We Will Rock You, an incredibly talented rock band, and a symphony orchestra.
With over 40 performers on stage, the rock and orchestral spectacular will be headlining on Friday, July 22.
Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “The music of Queen is timeless and loved by generations.
"Queen Symphonic continue their legacy, performing the classics in a dazzling spectacle which I’m sure will have The July Course dancing the night away on July 22!”
Since its premiere in 2007, Queen Symphonic has been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of Queen fans across the globe, giving them the opportunity to hear the hits as never before
Most Read
- 1 Psychiatric hospital praised in inspection report months after damning documentary
- 2 Royston jobs affected by Johnson Matthey division closure plans
- 3 Melbourn Village College ready for Hastings battle in quarter-finals of national cup
- 4 'Happily married Ian Stewart was caring and gentle with wife', friends tell court
- 5 Review: Testament of Yootha is 'not as engaging as its subject'
- 6 Wellbeing mornings to boost mental and physical health for adults and children
- 7 Family's £500,000 fundraiser for inspirational teacher with rare condition
- 8 Queen Symphonic concert will rock you at Newmarket Racecourses this summer
- 9 Police warning as thieves target rural North Herts outbuildings
- 10 Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash
With Queen’s epic catalogue of hits lending itself perfectly for rock and classical interpretation, expect to experience beloved tracks such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions, A Kind of Magic, Who Wants To Live Forever, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, Fat Bottomed Girls, Somebody to Love and many, many more.
Tickets for the symphonic rock concert at Newmarket Racecourses will be on sale at 10am on Friday, February 11 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, February 9.
Tickets are priced starting at £28 including booking fee.
Last year saw a season of incredible live shows at The Jockey Club racecourses, ranging from a sold-out show for Tom Jones to an afternoon of joyful singalongs with McFly at Newmarket Racecourses.
Despite the challenges of staging a season in 2021, the events marked the return to live music for thousands of fans.
The Jockey Club Live events continue to be renowned for combining an electric evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.
Looking forward to a full-strength line-up in 2022, the likes of Anne-Marie, Paloma Faith, The Script, and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra are already confirmed for Newmarket.
Newmarket Racecourses 2022 concerts
- June 17 – Paloma Faith
- July 15 – The Script
- July 22 – Queen Symphonic
- July 29 – Anne-Marie
- August 12 – Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra
Tickets for shows are available via thejockeyclub.com/live.