'Gloriously entertaining' Noël Coward play coming to Cambridge

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM November 13, 2021
Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers star in Noël Coward's 'Private Lives' at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge will star in Noël Coward's "gloriously entertaining" Private Lives in Cambridge later this month.

Dugald Bruce-Lockhart and Natalie Walters appear in Noël Coward's 'Private Lives' at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

The play is the inaugural show from The Nigel Havers Theatre Company, and will run at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday, November 22 to Saturday, November 27.

Private Lives tells the story of Elyot and Amanda, who were once married and find themselves in the same hotel in the French Riviera on honeymoon with their new partners.

They find themselves admiring the view from adjoining balconies, their initial horror quickly evaporates and soon they are sharing cocktails - but who knows what the future holds?

Nigel Havers plays Elyot - the role taken by Noël Coward himself in the original 1930 production - while Olivier-award winner Patricia Hodge plays Amanda.

Their new spouses, Victor and Sibyl, will be played by Dugald Bruce-Lockhart and Natalie Walters.

For performance times, and to book, call the box office on 01223 578950 or go to https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

