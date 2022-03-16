Priscilla Queen of the Desert coming to Cambridge Arts Theatre stage

Video

Cambridge Operatic Society presents Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre.

High heels, check. Lipstick, check. Glitter… Get ready for Priscilla Queen of the Desert as Cambridge Operatic Society presents a riotous new production of the iconic jukebox musical.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie, this smash-hit show features dazzling dance routines, an array of eye-popping costumes, and a sing-along soundtrack full of your favourite dance-floor classics and disco anthems.

Rescheduled from January, you can see this joyous journey of self-discovery and friendship at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Wednesday, March 30 to Saturday, April 2.

If you've not watched the film or seen the show before, Priscilla is the story of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus – nicknamed Priscilla – bound for the Outback.

Drag queens Mitzi Mitosis – the stage name of Tick – and Felicia hit the road in their campervan and travel across Australia to perform a drag show in Alice Springs.

Along with transgender woman Bernadette, they encounter smalltown bars, new friends and hate crime as they battle against the odds to make it in time for their opening number.

Featuring a musical score of pop hits such as Hot Stuff, It’s Raining Men, Go West and I Will Survive, this is a theatre trip guaranteed to have you dancing in the aisles.

The original 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert was written and directed by Stephan Elliott.

The motion picture starring Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp in the lead roles was a worldwide hit, and has become a cult classic.

The musical adaptation has now travelled internationally as well.

Playing the lead roles in the CaOS production are Jeremy Warbrick as Bernadette, Gareth Mullan as Tick/Mitzi and Jacob Nightingale as Adam/Felicia, who discover the true power of love, acceptance, and sass!

Cambridge Operatic Society was established in 1910 and has enjoyed producing musicals and classical shows at Cambridge Arts Theatre every year.

The production of Iolanthe in 1948 was reported as a "great triumph" and they have continued to produce high standard performances ever since.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert will be the amateur dramatic company’s first performance since The Sound of Music in 2020, following on from popular productions of My Fair Lady and Sweeney Todd in previous years.

Tickets for Priscilla cost from £20 to £35 and are available from the theatre box office on 01223 503333 or online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

