Extra tickets on sale for previously sold-out Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics concert at Newmarket Racecourses

Alan Davies

Published: 11:29 AM August 4, 2022
Extra tickets have been released for Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses.

Extra tickets have been released for Pete Tong's previously sold-out Ibiza Classics show at Newmarket Nights.

The superstar DJ with conductor Jules Buckley and a symphony orchestra will bring this summer's Newmarket Nights season to a close at the famous racecourses on Friday, August 12.

Pete Tong will be transforming the July Course into the sun-soaked White Isle with classic Ibiza tracks.

After selling out the gig last month, Newmarket Racecourses and The Jockey Club Live have released a limited number of additional tickets for the show.


The tickets have been released due to changes in the staging layout which had previously limited the concert capacity.

Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics combines your favourite club tracks from the past few decades and the freshest hits reimagined. 

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We’ve welcomed a host of incredible acts across the series of live music nights so far and it’s undoubtably been one of our best seasons of Newmarket Nights to date.

"Having a sold-out July Course for the closing event will really see the season out in style and we’re thrilled to have been able to make a few more tickets available so those who previously missed out can join us. We can’t wait to see you all there!”
 
Tickets are on sale now via thejockeyclublive.co.uk. 

Newmarket Nights
Music
Newmarket News

