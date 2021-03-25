Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics show postponed until summer 2022

Published: 11:55 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM March 25, 2021

Pete Tong will perform Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses with The Heritage Orchestra in 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media.

It's all gone Pete Tong! The superstar DJ's Ibiza Classics concert with The Heritage Orchestra at Newmarket Racecourses has been rescheduled to 2022.

Due to the scale of the concert, The Jockey Club Live has been forced to move the show to Friday, August 12, 2022.

Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra’s ground-breaking event includes a very large production involving a 65-piece orchestra, taking weeks of rehearsals to perfect the flawless show.

Pete Tong will now be bringing his Ibiza Classics show to Newmarket Racecourses in 2022. - Credit: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

The safety of the crew and musicians is paramount, and due to the logistics involved with rehearsing this type of show, Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra are rescheduling all of their summer 2021 dates, which unfortunately affects the Newmarket Racecourses gig.

The Script have also rearranged their Newmarket show to 2022.

Sophie Abie, general manager at Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We're sorry to announce that due to the challenges presented by preparing for this summer’s dates during the current lockdown as well as restrictions in place before June 21, both Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra and The Script’s headline concerts at Newmarket Racecourses are being postponed and rescheduled for summer 2022.



"We know fans will be disappointed that these concerts are not taking place this year, but we can promise it will be worth the wait!”



