Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses has sold out. - Credit: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

Tickets for Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics concert at Newmarket Racecourses this summer have officially sold out.

The dance music guru is set to headline Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 12.

Thousands of music fans from across the region have snapped up tickets to the hottest show this summer.

Over 15,000 people will descend on the July Course on August 12 for a hedonistic night of White Isle nostalgia with the DJ.

The closing show of the Newmarket Nights season will see Pete Tong, conductor Jules Buckley and a symphony orchestra combine your favourite club tracks from the past few decades and the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects.

The Newmarket Nights 2022 season kicked off in style with Paloma Faith headlining the opening show last month on a sun-soaked July Course.

The Script take to the stage on Friday, July 15, followed by Queen Symphonic a week later, and then Anne-Marie on July 29.

Live after an evening's racing, The Wombats headline on Friday, August 5.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Newmarket Nights is undoubtedly a highlight in the social calendar for the region and to be able to close the season with a sold-out show is the icing on the cake.

"We can’t wait to welcome music fans across the remaining shows, with something for everyone.”

Tickets are on sale now via thejockeyclublive.co.uk