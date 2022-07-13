Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics concert sells out Newmarket Nights
- Credit: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com
Tickets for Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics concert at Newmarket Racecourses this summer have officially sold out.
The dance music guru is set to headline Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 12.
Thousands of music fans from across the region have snapped up tickets to the hottest show this summer.
Over 15,000 people will descend on the July Course on August 12 for a hedonistic night of White Isle nostalgia with the DJ.
The closing show of the Newmarket Nights season will see Pete Tong, conductor Jules Buckley and a symphony orchestra combine your favourite club tracks from the past few decades and the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects.
The Newmarket Nights 2022 season kicked off in style with Paloma Faith headlining the opening show last month on a sun-soaked July Course.
The Script take to the stage on Friday, July 15, followed by Queen Symphonic a week later, and then Anne-Marie on July 29.
Live after an evening's racing, The Wombats headline on Friday, August 5.
Most Read
- 1 Police launch investigation over death of newlywed's dog left in hot van at kennels
- 2 87-year-old driver dies after crash on A603 near Cambridge
- 3 Recap: Severe delays on Thameslink, Great Northern and LNER trains
- 4 MPs respond to Boris Johnson's resignation as leadership race continues
- 5 Herts Council to slash social worker wages amid cost-of-living crisis
- 6 National champion crowned as Cycle Club Ashwell host grass track meeting
- 7 Fresh railway strikes set to take place on Hertfordshire train lines
- 8 50+ drivers seen illegally using M11 hard shoulder after fatal crash
- 9 End of the line for old Greater Anglia commuter trains
- 10 The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke
Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Newmarket Nights is undoubtedly a highlight in the social calendar for the region and to be able to close the season with a sold-out show is the icing on the cake.
"We can’t wait to welcome music fans across the remaining shows, with something for everyone.”
Tickets are on sale now via thejockeyclublive.co.uk