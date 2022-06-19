Gallery

Paloma Faith headlining the first Newmarket Nights concert of the summer at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

Paloma Faith delighted fans as the Newmarket Nights summer season kicked off with a bang.

The BRIT Award-winner headlined the opening concert of the 2022 Newmarket Nights schedule on June 17.

Paloma Faith on stage headlining Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

Following the horse racing, the Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer wowed the crowd at the famous west Suffolk racecourse on the hottest day of the year so far.

Performing in the sweltering heat on Friday evening, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter and actress sat atop a piano at one stage during the show in her jewel-decorated black dress.

Paloma Faith performing at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

The Stone Cold Sober hitmaker later discarded her long red “marigolds” – as she described them – the sweaty gloves literally coming off, and also kicked off her red high heels.

Paloma's Newmarket Nights setlist included tracks such as Gold, Lullaby, Can't Rely on You, No.1 hit Changing, and fan favourite Only Love Can Hurt Like This.

The Jockey Club Live concert was part of Paloma Faith's huge summer The Age of Optimism Tour, and the chart-topping star delighted gig-goers on a glorious evening as our pictures show.

Paloma Faith performing at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

One posted on Paloma's Instagram page: "Saw you at Newmarket last night, such an amazing performance, the crowd loved you."

"Newmarket was amazing! You are my spirit animal," posted another fan, while another wrote: "You were fab at Newmarket."

The Jockey Club Live tweeted: "What an amazing day for our first Newmarket Night of 2022! Thank you @Palomafaith!"





What an amazing day for our first Newmarket Night of 2022! 🤩



Thank you @Palomafaith! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vQiPefGmqD — The Jockey Club Live (@TheJCLive) June 18, 2022

Paloma Faith sitting atop a piano during a segment of her Newmarket Nights concert. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

Paloma Faith sits on a piano during her headline performance at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

Paloma Faith on stage at Newmarket Nights. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

Paloma Faith wowed crowds at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

Fans ready for Paloma Faith's show at Newmarket Nights. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

Fans at Paloma Faith's Newmarket Nights concert. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

The view of the crowd from the stage during Paloma Faith's Newmarket Nights concert. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

Paloma Faith on stage at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

The view of the stage during Paloma Faith's Newmarket Nights concert. - Credit: Mark Ellis / The Jockey Club Live

It's Rudimental's turn to take to the Newmarket Nights stage this Friday after an evening's racing at the July Course.

They will be headlining the dance night at Newmarket Racecourses on June 24 with a DJ set.

It comes in the middle of three days of racing, preceded by the Cambridgeshire County Day celebrations on June 23 and followed by the Summer Saturday Carnival Raceday on June 25.

With 21 races across the three fixtures, and live music entertainment, an day at the races is the perfect opportunity to spend a summer evening out with friends and family.

On June 24, after an action-packed evening of seven races, BRIT Award-winning London group Rudimental will keep the festival atmosphere going, taking to the stage around 9pm after the last race at 8.35pm to get the crowd dancing.

Gates open at 3.15pm with the first race starting at 5.15pm.

Punters can experience top sporting action and an amazing musical act all at one price, with tickets starting at £26 (excluding booking fee).

Tickets for Rudimental can be bought from The Jockey Club at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Rod Street, chief executive of Great British Racing, said: “The entertainment on offer at so many racing fixtures this summer is fantastic to see.

"Newmarket Racecourse is one is of many racecourses across the UK providing racegoers with memorable experiences and a great day out.

"There is something for everyone to enjoy at a day at the races with an abundance of activities in addition to the thrilling action on the track.”

To find out more about your local fixtures visit https://www.greatbritishracing.com/fixtures/







