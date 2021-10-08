Published: 3:53 PM October 8, 2021

Paloma Faith will play Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 17, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

BRIT Award-winning singer Paloma Faith is set to headline a concert at Newmarket Racecourses next summer.

The Jockey Club Live presents Paloma Faith at Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Part of the Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby singer's huge 2022 summer tour, tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 15.





The extensive 23-date tour will run throughout June, July and August 2022 and will see Paloma play a variety of venues and places she hasn’t visited in a while, including a return to Newmarket on June 17.

Of next summer's shows, Paloma Faith said: "I've been touring my recent album Infinite Things and it's been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK.

"I've loved playing live again and I am beyond excited to announce my summer 2022 tour.

"I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”

The Jockey Club Live presents Paloma Faith at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 17, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media





Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Paloma back to Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 17.

"When she performed in 2018 it was to an audience of thousands and we’re excited to be hearing all of her fabulous hits on a warm summer's evening again in 2022.”

Despite the challenges of staging a season in 2021, Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne and McFly were among the acts to play Newmarket Racecourses this summer.

Paloma Faith will headline Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 17, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Next year will see concerts by Paloma Faith (June 17), The Script (July 15) and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra (August 12), with more to be announced.

Tickets for Paloma Faith at Newmarket Racecourses will be on sale at 10am on Friday, October 15 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, October 13.

Tickets are priced starting at £31.

Paloma Faith will play Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 17, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media















