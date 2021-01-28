Who is in the running for this year's best supporting Oscars?

Published: 10:25 AM January 28, 2021 Updated: 10:35 AM January 28, 2021

Stanley Tucci as Tusker and Colin Firth as Sam in Supernova. - Credit: StudioCanal

It has been a strange year for the film industry, with major blockbusters delayed while cinemas remain closed.

The latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has been put back yet again – until October 2021.

Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007 was originally set for release in cinemas last April.

A series of delays pushed back the 2020 release date until November, with the global COVID-19 pandemic the main reason.

The Bond blockbuster's cinema release was then revised to April of this year, until a further postponement announced this month means fans will now have to wait until October.

While lockdown restrictions mean you can't currently visit your local multiplex or independent cinema, streaming sites have come to the fore – and this is reflected in the Oscar predictions.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are now major players in the movie market, with Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 featuring a stellar ensemble cast and likely to feature come awards night.

The Trial of the Chicago 7. - Credit: NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX Â© 2020

As we approach Oscars season again, here our film reviewer Paul Steward looks into his crystal ball at the frontrunners for the 93rd Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Here he focuses on the Best Supporting categories.

Vanessa Kirby as Martha and Ellen Burstyn as Elizabeth in Pieces of a Woman. - Credit: Netflix

Best Supporting Actress

While this award often goes to a young up-and-coming actress, that isn’t always the case. As proved by last year's winner, 53-year-old Laura Dern, who won for her stirring turn as lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story.

Ellen Burstyn as Elizabeth in Pieces of a Woman. - Credit: Netflix

This year, seasoned campaigners in the mix include former winner Ellen Burstyn for her role in Netflix drama Pieces of a Woman, and seven-time nominee Glenn Close, who will need to overcome some negative reviews for her film Hillbilly Elegy if she is to secure her first Academy Award.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Newcomers looking for a debut nomination include Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, for her absolutely fearless performance in comedy satire Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and 12-year-old Helena Zengel for her turn opposite acting heavyweight Tom Hanks in Paul Greengrass western News of the World.

Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) and Johanna Leonberger (Helena Zengel) in News of the World, co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass. - Credit: © 2020 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS/NETFLIX

Olivia Colman will be keen to add a supporting statuette to her 2018 lead actress Oscar for her part in upcoming drama The Father, while two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster also features in the running for her part in legal thriller The Mauritian.

Judas and the Black Messiah. - Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Others not to be discounted are 73-year-old South Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn for her role in the hotly tipped Minari, and Dominique Fishback for the historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah.

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies in David Fincher's Mank. - Credit: Netflix

Finally, awards regular Saoirse Ronan is again likely to be in contention, this time for Francis Lee romance Ammonite, and Amanda Seyfried will be hopeful of awards success for her role as Marion Davies in David Fincher's 1930s set Mank.

Top Pick – Ellen Burstyn

Outside Bet – Amanda Seyfried





Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies in Mank. - Credit: Netflix





Best Supporting Actor

Unlike in the female supporting category, the Academy has a history of rewarding elder statesmen when it comes to the male award.

Brad Pitt secured his first acting Oscar last year at the age of 56. So who will he be presenting the award to in April?

Frank Langella as Judge Julius Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz and Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7. - Credit: NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s is hotly tipped for a nomination for his dazzling turn in courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Equally so, previous winner Mark Rylance for the same film.

Mark Rylance as William Kunstler and Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden in The Trial of the Chicago 7. - Credit: Niko Tavernise/NETFLIX Â© 2020

Leslie Odom Jr. stars as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami. - Credit: Photo: Patti Perret, Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Leslie Odom Jnr’s performance as musician Sam Cooke in Amazon Prime film One Night in Miami is gaining early rave reviews, while David Strathairn’s role opposite Frances McDormand in the eagerly awaited Nomadland is also expected to garner support from Academy voters.

Frances McDormand and David Strathairn in the film Nomadland. - Credit: Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Veteran actor Stanley Tucci has a good chance of gaining his second nomination for a heartfelt turn in romantic drama Supernova.

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) in Supernova - Credit: StudioCanal

Daniel Kaluuya, an actor who seems destined for superstardom, will hope to follow up his 2018 nomination for Get Out with a second nod, this time for his portrayal of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

LaKeith Stanfield as FBI informant William O’Neal and Daniel Kaluuya as Chairman Fred Hampton in Warner Bros. Pictures' movie Judas and the Black Messiah. - Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Finally, after his sad and unexpected death last year, it seems likely Chadwick Boseman will receive a posthumous nomination for his performance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. An honour that seems only fitting for a talent who was taken so cruelly in his prime.

The poster for Spike Lee film Da 5 Bloods which stars Chadwick Boseman - Credit: Netflix

Top Pick – Chadwick Boseman

Outside Bet – Daniel Kaluuya







