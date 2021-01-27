Olly Murs looking forward to touring again
- Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media
Chart-topping Essex singer-songwriter Olly Murs is looking forward to performing in front of his fans again this summer.
The Heart Skips a Beat singer is due to headline Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 30, 2021.
The July Course date is part of the Troublemaker star's scheduled 2021 summer UK tour.
Lockdown has left a huge hole in many people's lives with the lack of live music.
Murs is excited at the prospect of performing to a live audience again this summer, coronavirus restrictions permitting of course.
"I’m so excited to get back on the road," said the former X Factor contestant and co-presenter.
"It’s been a tough year for everyone, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to for the summer.
Most Read
- 1 'FOI request refusal leaves residents in darkness'
- 2 When will bins be collected in North Hertfordshire again?
- 3 How effective is gritting roads in lockdown?
- 4 More Royston GP surgeries begin to give COVID-19 vaccinations
- 5 More than 60 fines issued to Covid rulebreakers in Cambs this year
- 6 Herts COVID-19 fatalities surge as UK death toll surpasses major milestone
- 7 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
- 8 I will not stop fighting for our chalk streams, says South Cambs MP
- 9 County council ploughs £3.4m into farm deal
- 10 County 'extremely grateful' for chief fire officer's 30-year service
"I’m very aware that not only am I looking forward to it as playing live is the best part of my job, but also for all the people I employ to put on the shows, from my band, crew – sound, lighting, producers, riggers – so many people that rely on live music to make a living.
"To go around the UK playing at loads of amazing outdoor venues is going to be pretty special."
Olly Murs has four UK number one hits under his belt – 2010 debut single Please Don't Let Me Go, Heart Skips a Beat featuring Rizzle Kicks, Troublemaker featuring Flo Rida, and Dance with Me Tonight.
However, he still gets a thrill out of touring and has missed performing live during the pandemic.
"I’ve missed seeing my fans and having that connection with them when I’m on stage.
"There’s nothing better than being on the road and actually being able to see your fans singing and dancing to your music.
"I feed off people’s energy, so going back on the road all around the country, to places I don’t often get to go will be amazing.
"Also playing live with my band, and having them all on stage with me bringing my music to life is the best feeling."
As well as his own headline tours, Murs has also supported JLS, One Direction and Robbie Williams on the road during his pop career.
As for his favourite tour memory, Murs said: "It’s so hard to pick as I’ve been lucky enough to have so many amazing memories on tour – but playing at Wembley Stadium with Robbie Williams really stands out for me.
"I was supporting him on his European tour in 2013, and to have 60,000 people singing back to me and waving their hands in the air to my music was pretty special and I was overwhelmed with the reaction."
During lockdown, he has undergone a dramatic body transformation with personal trainer Rob Solly. He also captained England in last year's Soccer Aid match.
"It was an honour to captain this year’s England team for Soccer Aid, as we raised a record amount of money [over £9m] in the midst of a global pandemic.
"I played shocking to be fair, probably my worst personal performance, but it will still be one of my most memorable Soccer Aid’s because of the circumstances in which we still managed to put it on."
And referring to his impressive body transformation, he added: "To see the results of your hard work is obviously the rewarding part, but for me it was more important in how it made me feel.
"At the start of lockdown, while still recovering from knee surgery, I was eating anything and everything out of boredom – but that made me feel less productive and more sluggish, so having Soccer Aid as a focus to get me fit again was a real drive."
Released in 2018, You Know I Know was Murs' sixth studio album, reaching number two in the charts, and fans might hear new music this year.
"It’s been a while since I released my own music – so that’s the plan for this year.
"I’m starting to work on writing now and figure out what the next sound is for me, so watch this space!"
Tickets for Olly Murs at Newmarket on July 30 start at £42.56 for adults (inclusive of 12% booking fee) via thejockeyclublive.co.uk
And you can book with confidence as The Jockey Club Live offer a money back guarantee if the event is cancelled or postponed.