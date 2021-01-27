Olly Murs looking forward to touring again

Published: 11:35 AM January 27, 2021

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Chart-topping Essex singer-songwriter Olly Murs is looking forward to performing in front of his fans again this summer.

The Heart Skips a Beat singer is due to headline Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The July Course date is part of the Troublemaker star's scheduled 2021 summer UK tour.

Olly Murs is due to play Newmarket Racecourses this summer - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Lockdown has left a huge hole in many people's lives with the lack of live music.

Murs is excited at the prospect of performing to a live audience again this summer, coronavirus restrictions permitting of course.

"I’m so excited to get back on the road," said the former X Factor contestant and co-presenter.

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

"It’s been a tough year for everyone, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to for the summer.

"I’m very aware that not only am I looking forward to it as playing live is the best part of my job, but also for all the people I employ to put on the shows, from my band, crew – sound, lighting, producers, riggers – so many people that rely on live music to make a living.

"To go around the UK playing at loads of amazing outdoor venues is going to be pretty special."

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs has four UK number one hits under his belt – 2010 debut single Please Don't Let Me Go, Heart Skips a Beat featuring Rizzle Kicks, Troublemaker featuring Flo Rida, and Dance with Me Tonight.

However, he still gets a thrill out of touring and has missed performing live during the pandemic.

"I’ve missed seeing my fans and having that connection with them when I’m on stage.

Olly Murs at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses before the pandemic - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

"There’s nothing better than being on the road and actually being able to see your fans singing and dancing to your music.

"I feed off people’s energy, so going back on the road all around the country, to places I don’t often get to go will be amazing.

"Also playing live with my band, and having them all on stage with me bringing my music to life is the best feeling."

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

As well as his own headline tours, Murs has also supported JLS, One Direction and Robbie Williams on the road during his pop career.

As for his favourite tour memory, Murs said: "It’s so hard to pick as I’ve been lucky enough to have so many amazing memories on tour – but playing at Wembley Stadium with Robbie Williams really stands out for me.

"I was supporting him on his European tour in 2013, and to have 60,000 people singing back to me and waving their hands in the air to my music was pretty special and I was overwhelmed with the reaction."

Olly Murs on stage at a Jockey Club concert at Haydock Park - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

During lockdown, he has undergone a dramatic body transformation with personal trainer Rob Solly. He also captained England in last year's Soccer Aid match.

"It was an honour to captain this year’s England team for Soccer Aid, as we raised a record amount of money [over £9m] in the midst of a global pandemic.

"I played shocking to be fair, probably my worst personal performance, but it will still be one of my most memorable Soccer Aid’s because of the circumstances in which we still managed to put it on."

Olly Murs on stage at The Jockey Club Live concert at Market Rasen - Credit: Pears Photography

And referring to his impressive body transformation, he added: "To see the results of your hard work is obviously the rewarding part, but for me it was more important in how it made me feel.

"At the start of lockdown, while still recovering from knee surgery, I was eating anything and everything out of boredom – but that made me feel less productive and more sluggish, so having Soccer Aid as a focus to get me fit again was a real drive."

Released in 2018, You Know I Know was Murs' sixth studio album, reaching number two in the charts, and fans might hear new music this year.

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

"It’s been a while since I released my own music – so that’s the plan for this year.

"I’m starting to work on writing now and figure out what the next sound is for me, so watch this space!"

A Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Tickets for Olly Murs at Newmarket on July 30 start at £42.56 for adults (inclusive of 12% booking fee) via thejockeyclublive.co.uk And you can book with confidence as The Jockey Club Live offer a money back guarantee if the event is cancelled or postponed.





Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs performing on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses before the pandemic. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs on stage at a previous concert at Newmarket Racecourses before the pandemic. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs on stage at a Jockey Club Live concert at Sandown Park - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Olly Murs on stage at a Jockey Club Live concert - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media



