Midge Ure has postponed his forthcoming concert in Cambridge until next year.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19, dates for Midge Ure's Voice & Visions UK Tour set to take place between February and April 2022 have been rescheduled to 2023.

The former Ultravox frontman's Cambridge Corn Exchange show, originally scheduled for March 5 this year, will now take place on May 26, 2023.

Original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

The chart-topping Scottish musician, singer-songwriter and producer said in a video to fans: "The Voice & Visions tour is going to be postponed, not cancelled, postponed until 2023 due to the massive surge in the Omicron variant.

"You guys have been unbelievably patient, waiting all this time for this tour to happen after the last postponement and I thank you for that.

"I feel dreadfully sorry, not just for you guys but for my musicians and crew who haven't worked for nearly two years.

"Some of our touring party are vulnerable and we have to keep them safe - and we have to keep you safe.

"So if you can please hang on to your tickets."

Vienna singer Midge added: "We can only do what science tells us and that's to try and keep each other safe, so again I'm as devastated as you are. We all are."

Midge's autumn 2022 shows are not affected.

The Voice & Visions tour celebrates 40 years since the release of Ultravox's Rage in Eden and Quartet albums.

Including single The Thin Wall, Rage in Eden hit the top five in the UK album charts.





Quartet, Ultravox's third album with Ure, continued the band’s impressive chart run and featured four top 20 singles, including Reap the Wild Wind, We Came to Dance and Hymn.

