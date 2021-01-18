Midge Ure announces new Cambridge gig

Published: 12:20 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 12:23 PM January 18, 2021

Ultravox legend Midge Ure has announced a Cambridge concert for next year.

While live gigs are currently out of the question due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Midge Ure has confirmed a show at Cambridge Corn Exchange for March 2022.

As part of his The Voice & Visions Tour, the chart-topping singer and musician will play the Corn Exchange on Saturday, March 5.

Following the overwhelming response to 2019’s The 1980 Tour, Midge Ure & Band Electronica will celebrate 40 years since the release of Ultravox’s Rage In Eden and Quartet albums on the 2022 tour.

Midge Ure said of next year's tour: "I can’t begin to tell you how great it feels to be back out touring after the uncertainty of the past two years and it is especially exciting to delve back in time and revitalise two standout albums from my career, Rage in Eden and Quartet.

"This is the logical and emotional follow up to The 1980 Tour."

At the start of 1981, Ultravox were laying their claim to be one of the defining electronic synth-pop acts of the 80s following the global success of hit Vienna.

Heading back into the studio the same year invigorated, the electronic new wave band recorded their second album with Ure as frontman, Rage in Eden, which hit the top five in the UK album charts.

The record included hit singles The Thin Wall and The Voice.

Quartet, their third album with Ure as lead vocalist and guitarist, came in quick succession in 1982, with production from legendary Beatles producer George Martin.

Continuing the band’s impressive chart run, it became their third top 10 album, featuring four top 20 singles including the anthem Hymn.

Singles Reap the Wild Wind, Visions in Blue and We Came to Dance were also released from Quartet.

Reap the Wild Wind was the band's highest US Billboard charting hit.

The Voice & Visions tour will begin at York’s historic Grand Opera House on February 22 and visit 26 venues across the UK, before culminating at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on April 2.

Transporting fans back to the decade of electronics, experimentation, synthesizers and great songwriting, the albums' highlights will be showcased alongside landmark hits from Ure’s incredible back catalogue.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 22, preceded by a pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday, January 20 from midgeure.gigantic.com and venue box offices.

MIDGE URE & BAND ELECTRONICA 2022 DATES

22nd February - York Grand Opera House

23rd February - Nottingham Rock City

24th February - Hull Bonus Arena

26th February - Glasgow Barrowland

28th February - Aberdeen Music Hall

2nd March - Blackburn King Georges Hall

3rd March - Edinburgh Usher Hall

4th March - Manchester Albert Hall

5th March - Cambridge Corn Exchange

8th March - Northampton Royal & Derngate

9th March - Torquay Princess Theatre

13th March - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

14th March - Ipswich Regent Theatre

16th March - Leicester De Montfort Hall

17th March - Bath Forum

18th March - Swindon Meca

20th March - Newcastle O2 City Hall

21st March - Llandudno Venue Cymru

22nd March - Sheffield City Hall

24th March - Guildford G Live

25th March - Southampton Engine Rooms

26th March - Cardiff Tramshed

29th March - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

31st March - Poole Lighthouse

1st April - Birmingham Symphony Hall

2nd April - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

