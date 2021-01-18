Midge Ure announces new Cambridge gig
- Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media.
Ultravox legend Midge Ure has announced a Cambridge concert for next year.
While live gigs are currently out of the question due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Midge Ure has confirmed a show at Cambridge Corn Exchange for March 2022.
As part of his The Voice & Visions Tour, the chart-topping singer and musician will play the Corn Exchange on Saturday, March 5.
Following the overwhelming response to 2019’s The 1980 Tour, Midge Ure & Band Electronica will celebrate 40 years since the release of Ultravox’s Rage In Eden and Quartet albums on the 2022 tour.
Midge Ure said of next year's tour: "I can’t begin to tell you how great it feels to be back out touring after the uncertainty of the past two years and it is especially exciting to delve back in time and revitalise two standout albums from my career, Rage in Eden and Quartet.
"This is the logical and emotional follow up to The 1980 Tour."
At the start of 1981, Ultravox were laying their claim to be one of the defining electronic synth-pop acts of the 80s following the global success of hit Vienna.
Heading back into the studio the same year invigorated, the electronic new wave band recorded their second album with Ure as frontman, Rage in Eden, which hit the top five in the UK album charts.
The record included hit singles The Thin Wall and The Voice.
Quartet, their third album with Ure as lead vocalist and guitarist, came in quick succession in 1982, with production from legendary Beatles producer George Martin.
Continuing the band’s impressive chart run, it became their third top 10 album, featuring four top 20 singles including the anthem Hymn.
Singles Reap the Wild Wind, Visions in Blue and We Came to Dance were also released from Quartet.
Reap the Wild Wind was the band's highest US Billboard charting hit.
The Voice & Visions tour will begin at York’s historic Grand Opera House on February 22 and visit 26 venues across the UK, before culminating at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on April 2.
Transporting fans back to the decade of electronics, experimentation, synthesizers and great songwriting, the albums' highlights will be showcased alongside landmark hits from Ure’s incredible back catalogue.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 22, preceded by a pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday, January 20 from midgeure.gigantic.com and venue box offices.
MIDGE URE & BAND ELECTRONICA 2022 DATES
- 22nd February - York Grand Opera House
- 23rd February - Nottingham Rock City
- 24th February - Hull Bonus Arena
- 26th February - Glasgow Barrowland
- 28th February - Aberdeen Music Hall
- 2nd March - Blackburn King Georges Hall
- 3rd March - Edinburgh Usher Hall
- 4th March - Manchester Albert Hall
- 5th March - Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 8th March - Northampton Royal & Derngate
- 9th March - Torquay Princess Theatre
- 13th March - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
- 14th March - Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 16th March - Leicester De Montfort Hall
- 17th March - Bath Forum
- 18th March - Swindon Meca
- 20th March - Newcastle O2 City Hall
- 21st March - Llandudno Venue Cymru
- 22nd March - Sheffield City Hall
- 24th March - Guildford G Live
- 25th March - Southampton Engine Rooms
- 26th March - Cardiff Tramshed
- 29th March - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 31st March - Poole Lighthouse
- 1st April - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- 2nd April - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall