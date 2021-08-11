Review
Magic Goes Wrong review: 'This is family entertainment at its best'
- Credit: Pamela Raith
Magic Goes Wrong has opened at Cambridge Art Theatre.
Angela Singer reviews the show, which can be seen at the theatre until Saturday, August 21.
This is a clever show. It’s a spectacular. It has the atmosphere of pantomime. It’s a series of sketches with magic at the heart of each one.
The brilliance of it is that, as with true magicians, so many of the tricks that appear at first to go wrong, do actually work.
We see a woman fired from a cannon, a very tall lady sawn in half, card tricks and mind-reading.
This show is fun. It’s summer. This is a great way to return to live theatre.
It’s been a hard year and a half, we needed something to laugh at. Jokes are built on surprises and there are plenty here.
Presented by Mischief Theatre, this 'Goes Wrong' show has less slapstick and people falling through the scenery than others in the series, but it has plenty of tricks where people turn up in unexpected places, leaving the audience wondering how they got there.
Most Read
- 1 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle
- 2 Thieves steal car from family home in early hours
- 3 'It's in my blood' - Joyce celebrates a fantastic 40 years' girlguiding
- 4 Plan for 5G mast close to school prompts concerns
- 5 Boy with muscular dystrophy in urgent need after four years living in hostel
- 6 A-level and equivalent students open results virtually in 2021
- 7 Person dies after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar
- 8 Motorist in court charged with careless driving at level crossing
- 9 Summer hoping for autumn success in Miss Great Britain final
- 10 16- and 17-year-olds invited to ‘grab a jab’ at any walk-in centre
There is plenty of magic that goes right.
The story, such as it is, winds round Mickey (Daniel Anthony), who has inherited his magic wand and his tricks from his late father.
He introduces Eugenia (Valerie Cutko), who glitters like a fairy godmother.
He is also compère to The Blade (Kiefer Moriarty), who gets impaled on knives and has bits of him caught in mouse traps.
Glamour comes from the athletic and balletic German twins, Spitzmaus (Jocelyn Prah) and Bär (Chloe Tannenbaum) who parody the role of the magician’s assistant.
There is a cameo appearance on film from Derren Brown who has donated his fee for this production to Great Ormond Street.
Plaudits must go to director Adam Meggido and movement director Ali James for a complicated show that flows.
And I loved the well-over-the-top set by Will Bowen, evoking Saturday Night at the London Palladium in its heyday and every game show you have ever seen. Everything sparkled.
With an extended run for the summer holidays, this is family entertainment at its best.