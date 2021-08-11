News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Review

Magic Goes Wrong review: 'This is family entertainment at its best'

Alan Davies

Published: 9:17 AM August 11, 2021   
Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong has opened at Cambridge Art Theatre. 

Angela Singer reviews the show, which can be seen at the theatre until Saturday, August 21.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith


This is a clever show. It’s a spectacular. It has the atmosphere of pantomime. It’s a series of sketches with magic at the heart of each one.

The brilliance of it is that, as with true magicians, so many of the tricks that appear at first to go wrong, do actually work.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

We see a woman fired from a cannon, a very tall lady sawn in half, card tricks and mind-reading.

This show is fun. It’s summer. This is a great way to return to live theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

It’s been a hard year and a half, we needed something to laugh at. Jokes are built on surprises and there are plenty here.

Presented by Mischief Theatre, this 'Goes Wrong' show has less slapstick and people falling through the scenery than others in the series, but it has plenty of tricks where people turn up in unexpected places, leaving the audience wondering how they got there.

There is plenty of magic that goes right.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The story, such as it is, winds round Mickey (Daniel Anthony), who has inherited his magic wand and his tricks from his late father.

He introduces Eugenia (Valerie Cutko), who glitters like a fairy godmother.

He is also compère to The Blade (Kiefer Moriarty), who gets impaled on knives and has bits of him caught in mouse traps.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Glamour comes from the athletic and balletic German twins, Spitzmaus (Jocelyn Prah) and Bär (Chloe Tannenbaum) who parody the role of the magician’s assistant.

There is a cameo appearance on film from Derren Brown who has donated his fee for this production to Great Ormond Street.

Plaudits must go to director Adam Meggido and movement director Ali James for a complicated show that flows.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

And I loved the well-over-the-top set by Will Bowen, evoking Saturday Night at the London Palladium in its heyday and every game show you have ever seen. Everything sparkled.

With an extended run for the summer holidays, this is family entertainment at its best.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith


