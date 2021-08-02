Magic show set to go Wrong on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Gallery

Published: 12:06 PM August 2, 2021

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The newest comedy by the award-winning team behind the West End smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong can be seen on stage in Cambridge next week.

Magic Goes Wrong opens at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Tuesday, August 10 and runs at the venue in St Edward's Passage until Saturday, August 21.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The magic show has been created with American magic duo Penn & Teller.

Stephen Fry called it “joyously silly and entirely wonderful”.

In Magic Goes Wrong a hapless gang of magicians are staging an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity.

But as the magic turns to mayhem, accidents spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target.

Magic Goes Wrong combines Mischief Theatre’s signature laugh-out-loud slapstick comedy with real magic and daredevil stunts.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Mischief was founded in 2008 by a group of friends and students from The London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Since their 2012 stage play The Play That Goes Wrong Mischief skyrocketed in popularity, performing in the West End and on tour across the UK, Europe and Asia.

Other productions include The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Mischief Movie Night.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Penn & Teller are co-creators of the Magic Goes Wrong show but won't be appearing on stage.

The American magicians and entertainers have performed together since the late 1970s and are particularly celebrated for combining magic and comedy.

The duo have starred in numerous stage and TV productions, and currently perform at the hotel and casino The Rio in Las Vegas.

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Evening performances of Magic Goes Wrong in Cambridge are at 7.30pm.

There are matinee performances at 2.30pm on Wednesday, August 11, Thursday, August 12, Saturday, August 14 , Thursday, August 19 and Saturday, August 21, which is also an audio described performance.

There are no performances on Sunday, August 15.

All ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

For tickets, call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith



