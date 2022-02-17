Strawberries and Creem Festival will feature an exclusive UK festival appearance by Lil Wayne - Credit: Ramona Rosales / Strawberries and Creem Festival

American rapper Lil Wayne will make an exclusive UK festival appearance at this summer's Strawberries & Creem in Cambridge.

The five-time Grammy winner has been announced for the music and youth culture festival's return to Childerley Orchard from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19.

Lil Wayne will play his first UK show in 14 years at Strawberries & Creem at Childerley Orchard, Cambridge. - Credit: Ramona Rosales

After a hiatus of 14 years, Lil Wayne will make his long-awaited UK return for a historic set at his only show in Europe this year.

Hitting the scene at just 12 years old, hip-hop icon Lil Wayne has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide thanks to hits such as Lollipop, A-Milli, Mirror and She Will.

Expanded to a full three-day event, the Strawberries & Creem 2022 line-up will also include debut UK festival headline performances from Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems – leading a 60 per cent female line-up across the weekend.

Festival co-founder and booker Preye Crooks said: “This year, as we scale up to a full three days, we wanted to ensure our musical offering matched that level of ambition – as well as reflecting our incredibly diverse crowd.

"We have gone further than ever before to bring exceptional artists together, showing Strawberries & Creem to be a major player on the weekend festival scene.

"As a team, we also wanted to shine a light on some amazing genres and artists that aren't always celebrated in full at other festivals."

R&B singer and songwriter Ella Mai will headline the Friday. Already nominated for Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song, Ella Mai will delight crowds with new music off her upcoming new album.

Chart-conquering star Mabel will dazzle festival-goers on the Saturday, while Sunday will see Nigerian singer and upcoming producer Tems close out the festival, bringing with her a unique Afrobeats, R&B and neo-soul style which is redefining the Nigerian music scene.

Joining them in Cambridgeshire is Tion Wayne – whose chart-topping track Body with Russ Millions became the first ever UK number one drill record – and UK grime and rap star Ghetts, who has become one of the few British rappers to achieve Mercury, BRIT and Ivor Novello Award nominations.

More than 100 artists will perform at the festival, including Ms Banks, rapper and singer ENNY, rapper Knucks, Rema, with his genre-transcending Afrobeats pop sound, and veteran DJ and tastemaker David Rodigan.

DJs at dedicated dance music areas will include Wilkinson, Sub Focus, High Contrast and New York sensation Dennis Ferrer.

Wilkinson at last year's Strawberries & Creem festival - Credit: LAURENCEHOWE.COM

The Notting Hill Carnival Takeover is also back – bringing all things carnival to Childerley Orchard – and the Girls Can’t DJ x Havana Club stage will feature special guests Katy B and Lisa Maffia, formerly of So Solid Crew.

Preye Crooks added: "We hope we have curated a truly representative and exciting lineup, one that offers an unrivalled experience to our festival goers – covering everything from D&B and dance music, to reggae and R&B.”

Last year's Strawberries & Creem main stage. The festival will return to Childerley Orchard, Cambridge, from June 17 to June 19. - Credit: LAURENCEHOWE.COM

Pre-sale tickets are exclusively available to those who register from Monday, February 21 at 10am. You must sign up via the Strawberries & Creem website to access these.

General sale tickets are available to book via Ticketmaster from Tuesday, February 22 at 10am.

Tickets start at £59.50 for the day and £159.50 for the three-day weekend. VIP, hospitality and glamping / camping options are also available, with an expanded on-site campsite area for 2022.

Discounts and a limited number of free tickets are exclusively available for NHS staff and other key workers via Tickets For Good.

Founder and CEO Stephen Rimmer said: “We're absolutely delighted to be partnering with Strawberries & Creem festival again this year to help increase access, inclusion, and wellbeing with free and discounted tickets – giving something back to our hard-working NHS staff, locally and across the UK, and now to key workers too."

Strawberries & Creem Festival 2022 line-up poster. - Credit: Strawberries & Creem Festival

Full list of Strawberries & Creem Festival 2022 artists, A-Z:

ALMASS BADAT

ARIES & $PYDA

BELLAH

BUCKFAST BOYS CLUB

CALIBRE

CARDINAL SOUND

CC:DISCO!

CHILDREN OF ZEUS

CROSSY B2B ZORO

CUTTIN’ HEADZ

CVSS

DAVID RODIGAN

DAZED

DENNIS FERRER

DISCO DISCO

DJ SHAXX

DR ROACH

ECLAIR FIFI

EJ KITTO

ELLA MAI

ENNY

FIYAHDREAD

FLAVA D

FLEUR SHORE

GHETTS

GLADE MARIE

GODDARD

HALOGENIX

HARRIET JAXXON

HENRIE & GOLDIE QUAKER (Hosts)

HIGH CONTRAST

HORSE MEAT DISCO

IDEA

ISAAC CARTER

IZZY BOSSY

JANELLE WYNTER

JAY DOLCE

JESS AJOSE

JESSE CALOSSO

JORDSS

JULS

KANINE

KASRA

KATY B

KELVIN 373 B2B SELECTA J-MAN

KENNY ALLSTAR & FRIENDS

KNUCKS

KYRIST

LAURA LEE

LENS

LIL C

LIL WAYNE

LISA MAFFIA (SO SOLID CREW)

MABEL

MARCELINA WICK

MASON COLLECTIVE

MERVELLA

MILLER BLACK

MISTRUST

MS BANKS

NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL TAKEOVER

OH MY ROSH

PARTICLE

PIP MILLET

REMA

SANDRA OMARI

SLIPPED DISC

SOMETHING SOMETHING

STRATEGY & CARTRIDGE: REGENTS VIBE CHEMISTRY

SUB FOCUS (DJ Set)

SUSTANCE

T>I B2B LIMITED B2B SAXXON

TAMERA

TAYLAH ELAINE

TEMS

THE COMPOZERS

THOBURN

TION WAYNE

VOLTAGE (Special guest)

WILKINSON (DJ Set).