Published: 11:53 AM August 11, 2021

Jonnie Peacock is helping five kids achieve their sporting dreams in Jonnie's Blade Camp on Channel 4. - Credit: Guy Farrow/ One Tribe TV

On the eve of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, champion Paralympic 100m sprinter Jonnie Peacock is on a mission to help five inspirational young amputees realise their sporting potential.

The emotional first episode of the gold medal-winning Shepreth sprinter's Jonnie's Blade Camp debuted on Channel 4 last night (Tuesday, August 10).

Over the course of a year-long training camp, some of it during lockdown, Jonnie uses state-of-the-art technology, inspirational guest coaches and his own experiences to get the kids to achieve things they never thought possible.

Introducing the programme, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jonnie says: "I won my second 100m gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

"These Games not only changed my life but every amputee child in the UK.

"Thanks to Paralympics GB's success, the government, for the first time ever, greenlit the NHS to start prescribing blades to kids.

"The problem is, no-one's trained them how to use them to reach their sporting potential. That's where Blade Camp comes in."

Now 28, Jonnie contracted meningitis when he was five years old and doctors had to make the decision to amputate before septicaemia spread.

After that, he says he "just got on with it".

In Jonnie's Blade Camp, the inspirational athlete says: "But I don't want the next generation of kids to 'just get on with it'.

"I want them to know that they're not alone and to give them a helping hand."

That's where the experimental exercise camp comes in to get them using their prosthetics to the best of their abilities.

In the opening episode, Jonnie, who won Paralympics gold in London 2012 and again in Rio, meets the kids at the training camp for the first time and puts them through their paces.

He asks them all to set themselves ambitious goals before coaching them to sprint 100 metres for the first time on their prosthetic blades.

In the concluding episode, Jonnie ramps up his ground-breaking training camp by bringing in some help from a world-class sprinter, before rewarding the kids by sending them round a rally track with the world's only tetraplegic female driver.

Later on, the five young amputees have to face fears, dig deep and push themselves to their limits if they're to achieve the life-changing goals that they've set themselves.

You can see the first episode on demand on All 4. It is also due to be repeated on C4 on Saturday, August 14 at 3.25pm as part of the TV channel's pre-Paralympics programming.

The second episode of the intimate two-part documentary series can be seen at 10pm on Tuesday, August 17. It is due to be shown again on Saturday, August 21 at 3.25pm.

Jonnie will also be seen on TV in another Channel 4 programme this month.

He appears as a guest in Billy Monger: Changing Gear, which is provisionally due to air on Saturday, August 21 at 8pm.

This documentary sees motor racer Billy training alongside some of Britain's Paralympic stars, as he gains an understanding of what it takes to become an elite Paralympic athlete.

Billy swims in open water with Alice Tai and canoes with Charlotte Henshaw.

Jonnie Peacock and Billy Monger in Billy Monger: Changing Gear. - Credit: ©Patch Dolan/ Whisper TV

He is also fitted with his very first running blades and, under the guidance of Paralympic legend Jonnie Peacock, attempts to sprint for the very first time.

In this powerful, insightful and often amusing film, Billy throws himself wholeheartedly into the sports, ending with an emotional run at Donnington, the location where, exactly four years ago, Billy lost his legs in a driving accident.

