Roll up, roll up! The circus is coming to town in Royston
- Credit: Supplied by John Lawson’s Circus
Roll up, roll up! The circus is coming to town.
The multi-award-winning John Lawson’s Circus will be making its annual visit to The Heath in Royston from September 9 to September 12.
Among the Big Top attractions in JLC's 2021 production introduced by ringmaster Attila Endresz will be amazing hair-hanging with Miss Chloe, high-speed juggler Ross Shirley, and Miss Victoria on the low wire.
From Russia comes the skating duo Baitsurova, there's sword and dagger balancing with Miss Claire Marie, The Marshalls knife throwers from Britain’s Got Talent, diabolo artistes, and everyone’s favourite Pip the Clown.
You can see the circus at The Heath in Baldock Road on Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, on Saturday, September 11 at 2pm and 5pm, and on Sunday, September 12 at 11.30am and 2.30pm.
All seats are £7 on the Thursday, and then £12 adults and £10 children.
You can book online at www.ticketsource or call 07860 498833.
