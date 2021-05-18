Published: 1:50 PM May 18, 2021

Jess Glynne will be returning to Newmarket Nights this August. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media.

Chart-topping singer Jess Glynne has been added to the concert series set for Newmarket Racecourses this summer.

As lockdown eases, the Hold My Hand star will return to the July Course on Friday, August 6 for a Newmarket Nights show.

Jess Glynne said: “I had a wicked time headlining Newmarket Nights in 2017, looking forward to coming back.

"August will be all the more special after the last year we have all had!”

Sophie Able, general manager at Newmarket, is delighted at the addition of Jess Glynne to the 2021 line-up of live open-air concerts after racing on the hallowed turf.

“We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes since the announcement of the government’s roadmap to secure a fantastic summer of live music," said Sophie.

"We can’t wait to welcome music fans back to Newmarket for incredible racing, plus the joy that live music brings – something we’ve all missed over the past year.

"With the addition of Jess Glynne, our season features beloved household names to chart-topping talent, making sure there is an evening for all and continuing Newmarket Nights’ legacy as an unmissable event in the summer calendar.”

Jess Glynne on stage - Credit: Kevin Richards

Jess Glynne’s debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, is one of the defining British pop records of its era.

It debuted at number one and has now spent a total of 42 weeks in the UK top 10.

Pop superstar Jess is also the only British female ever to achieve seven UK number one singles.

Jess Glynne will be returning to Newmarket Nights this summer for a concert on August 6. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media.

The I'll Be There singer joins a 2021 summer line-up also including Sir Tom Jones on Friday, July 23, Troublemaker singer Olly Murs a week later, and Never Gonna Give You Up star Rick Astley on Friday, August 13.

McFly are also due at Newmarket Racecourses on August 28 to headline Summer Saturday Live, a daytime family event.

The Jockey Club Live concerts already in the 2022 calendar are The Script on July 15, and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra on August 12.



Tickets for the Jess Glynne concert go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 21 via www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/live/ with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, May 19.

The Jockey Club Live offer a money back guarantee if the gig is cancelled.