Published: 10:22 PM August 7, 2021 Updated: 10:38 PM August 7, 2021

Jess Glynne headlining Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Angela Smith / The Jockey Club Live

Chart-topping singer Jess Glynne headlined the latest Newmarkets Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses.

The Hold My Hand and I'll Be There star played the July Course on Friday, August 6 after an evening of horse racing.

Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery below from last night's concert by the pop superstar?





It's Not Unusual legend Sir Tom Jones kicked off the 2021 Newmarket Nights season with a barnstorming performance last month as the racecourses welcomed back live music.

Troublemaker singer Olly Murs took to the stage last Friday for the second Newmarket gig of the summer.

Never Gonna Give You Up chart-topper Rick Astley is due to headline Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 13.

McFly will headline Summer Saturday Live, a daytime family event at Newmarket Racecourses, on August 28.

Newmarket Nights organisers have already announced The Script and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics for next summer.

