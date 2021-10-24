Award-winning jazz singer Clare Teal and her sextet to play concert at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Published: 10:28 AM October 24, 2021

Clare Teal and her sextet are coming to Cambridge Arts Theatre for one night only on Sunday, November 7. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

A popular Jazz FM presenter and award-winning vocalist will be performing at Cambridge Arts Theatre for one night only.

Clare Teal and her sextet will be appearing at the St Edward's Passage venue on Sunday, November 7.

Expect exhilarating swing as Clare and her six-piece band celebrate 100 years of pop music in their new show for 2021, featuring some of the greatest songs ever written from the Great American and British Songbooks.

The song list will also include gems made famous by the first giants of the jazz age, that still sound fresh and relevant today.

Clare Teal is one of the UK's most celebrated and loved jazz singers, as well as a prolific recording artist and former BBC Radio 2 broadcaster.

The acclaimed musician has recorded and released 14 albums to public and critical acclaim.

Clare won British Jazz Singer of the year in 2005, 2007, 2015 and 2017, and BBC Jazz Singer of the Year in 2006.

With her stunning voice, encyclopaedic knowledge of jazz, swing and big band music, and her innate warmth and wit, a night with Clare will be one to remember.

Tickets cost £25 and £30. All ticket prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee.