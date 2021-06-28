Published: 1:58 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 2:07 PM June 28, 2021

The legendary Red Arrows will headline the Duxford Summer Air Show this July, with tickets now on general sale.

IWM Duxford is gearing up for a summer of thrilling entertainment in the air and on the ground at its first air show of 2021.

The Duxford Summer Air Show takes place on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.

Here's essential information you need to know about this year's air show.

AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers at the Duxford Air Festival 2019 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM





What is the flying programme for the Duxford Summer Air Show?

Promising fun for the whole family, Duxford’s first weekend air show since 2019 will feature spectacular sights in the sky from the world-famous Red Arrows, parachuting displays courtesy of the RAF Falcons, and wingwalking from AeroSuperBatics.

'Sally B', the last airworthy B17 Flying Fortress in Europe at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

There will also be a host of other aircraft taking flight over the historic Cambridgeshire airfield, including 'Sally B', the last remaining airworthy B-17 Flying Fortress in Europe, and dynamic displays from The Blades.

For the first time, an airside Flightline Walk will be included in the ticket cost, giving visitors the chance to see the aircraft up close before they take to the skies.

A display from the RAF Falcons, the UK's premiere military parachute display team. - Credit: MoD/Crown copyright (year)





What are the three new spectator zones at Duxford?

New for this year, entry to Duxford Summer Air Show will be via three zones – Blue, Green and Red – each of which contain everything you need to enjoy a fantastic day at Duxford.

Each zone will include dedicated viewing areas, food and drink stalls, retail traders, ground activities, entrance and exit, toilets and car parking.

A costumed actor looks on as a Hawker Nimrod II taxies out onto the airfield at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

Visitors will be required to stay within their designated zone throughout the day.

Each zone will offer no shortage of entertainment on the ground with the Blue Zone featuring a First World War RAF pilot living history group, the chance to see historic aircraft being restored, and a display from the Airborne Assault Museum where a ‘para sniper’ will tell stories of war from the air.

A Spitfire on the airfield at IWM Duxford, along the Flightline Walk, which for the first time will be included for all ticket holders at this year’s Summer Air Show. - Credit: IWM

In the Green Zone, the Laguna Spitfire Legacy will bring to life the support given to Britain by Polish pilots during the Second World War and Historic Aircraft Collection will showcase an array of static aircraft.

The Red Zone will see amazing items from the Royal Anglian Museum, including uniforms and rationed food, tank demonstrations from Duxford Aviation Society, and more living history groups recreating home front life during the Second World War.

For more information about each zone, refer to the website at www.iwm.org.uk/airshows/duxford-summer-air-show/plan-your-day

Tiger Moth aircraft as part of the Tiger 9 Aeronautical Display Team flying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

What is the organiser's view from Duxford?

IWM Air Show event manager Phil Hood said: “Air shows have been a highly anticipated fixture on the IWM Duxford events calendar for many years, so we are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to the Duxford Summer Air Show this July.

"We are delighted to have secured such an amazing array of aircraft and flying acts, which will provide hours of entertainment for visitors.

"Those familiar with our air shows will notice a few changes we have introduced in order to enable this event to go ahead in the safest way possible, and we are confident it will be a memorable weekend, allowing us to get back to what we do best!”

A Spitfire (front) and a Hurricane (back) fly in tandem. - Credit: IWM





What are the air show's COVID-19 safety measures?

Alongside the designated spectator zones, Imperial War Museums has also introduced other additional measures to keep visitors, staff and volunteers safe on site and ensure social distancing during the air show.

On arrival, ticket holders over the age of 11 will be asked to produce evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof they have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccination.

All hangars and indoor exhibition spaces will be closed for the duration of the air show, with all historic ground activity being focused outdoors.

Refer to the IWM website for full details regarding entry requirements and other health and safety measures organisers have introduced to keep everyone safe at this event.

Tickets to this outdoor event are available to purchase now and, with reduced numbers to ensure social distancing, they are likely to sell out fast.

Children enjoy family activities at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

A P-51 Mustang landing at IWM Duxford, painted with shark’s teeth. - Credit: IWM



