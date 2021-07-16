Updated

Published: 2:30 PM July 16, 2021

Organisers have increased the capacity of the Duxford Summer Air Show and added new aircraft to the flying display schedule.

With the Duxford Summer Air Show just a week away, IWM has announced some changes to the event taking place over the weekend of Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.

'Sally B', the last airworthy B17 Flying Fortress in Europe at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

In light of the latest government guidance announced this week, the capacity of the event will be increased to allow 8,000 ticket holders to attend on both Saturday and Sunday, giving even more visitors the chance to enjoy IWM Duxford’s first air show since 2019.

New additions to the flying list include the P-47D Thunderbolt, TF-51D Mustang, Grumman Wildcat and plenty of Spitfire nostalgia with five additional Second World War fighters taking to the skies.

The flying line-up also includes the previously announced RAF Red Arrows, one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams, and wingwalking team AeroSuperBatics.

There will be a host of other aircraft flying over the historic Cambridgeshire airfield, including 'Sally B', the last remaining airworthy B-17 Flying Fortress in Europe, and dynamic displays from The Blades.

IWM Duxford will also open all its indoor exhibitions and hangars for the duration of the weekend, meaning there will be plenty to explore in between flying.

Highlights include the immersive Ops Block exhibition, which opened in September 2020 to mark 80 years since the Battle of Britain, discovering the best collection of American military aircraft displayed outside the US in the American Air Museum, and getting up close to a range of tanks and other military vehicles in Land Warfare Hall.

The Red, Green and Blue Zones will now only be used for parking, entering and exiting the site, and visitors will be granted unrestricted access to the showground upon entry.

This will allow them to explore more trading stalls and on-the-ground activities and entertainment, which include living history groups and static vehicle displays.

An IWM statement added: "Whilst we continue to work within the parameters of the updated government guidance, we are maintaining some measures to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers on site.

"These include requiring ticket holders aged 16 and over to show their COVID-19 status as a condition of entry, details of what this means can be found at www.iwm.org.uk/airshows/coronavirus.

"We are also still strongly encouraging that visitors wear face coverings whilst indoors and in congested areas for the protection and safety of others."



