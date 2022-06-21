Pictures of Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford

Gallery

The Jet Pitts - Muscle Biplane in action at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Aviation enthusiasts and families attended this year's Duxford Summer Air Show at the Cambridgeshire airfield on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the historic aircraft to take to the skies over the weekend were much-loved Flying Fortress 'Sally B', the last remaining airworthy B-17 in Europe, and the 'NHS' Supermarine Spitfire.

B-17G Flying Fortress 'Sally B' prepares to take off at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Attendees also witnessed a flypast of the famous Flying Fortress in formation with The Blades aerobatics team.

The first day's aviation action saw a flypast by the iconic Red Arrows, while the Stichting Fokker Four S-11 Instructors from the Netherlands performed a display for Duxford's visitors.

B-17G Flying Fortress 'Sally B' in formation with members of The Blades display team at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Saturday's flying programme at the IWM site was affected by the weather, with a number of cancellations, and there was a "minor incident" on the Duxford runway the following day.

A de Havilland Dragon Rapide with its nose down after a "minor incident" while landing at IWM Duxford during the Duxford Summer Air Show on Sunday, June 19, 2022. - Credit: Gary Brown

On Sunday morning, a de Havilland Dragon Rapide tipped onto its nose as it landed at the historic Cambridgeshire airfield.

No one was injured, and the air show continued as planned in the afternoon.

An IWM Duxford spokesperson said: "Ahead of the Air Show on Sunday morning, there was a minor incident with an aircraft at IWM Duxford in which it suffered a mechanical fault upon landing.

"The pilot acted swiftly and safely to rectify the issue. None of the individuals on board were injured and the incident was immediately dealt with by the onsite emergency services.

"Everything was resolved and the flying programme began as planned at 1.15pm."

UPDATE: There has been a minor incident with an aircraft on the ground at today's Duxford Air Show. There have been no injuries and the flying programme for today's event will run as planned. — IWM Duxford (@IWMDuxford) June 19, 2022

As well as live music and re-enactment groups on the ground, the Duxford weekend's flying programme also included Rich Goodwin's Jet Pitts - Muscle Biplane, a pair of Strikemasters, the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron's MiG-15 and de Havilland Vampire in tandem, Team Raven's aerobatics, and a Catalina.

The RAF Falcons, one of the premier parachute display teams, also dropped in on Father's Day.

The Blades aerobatics display team waiting to take off at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

One of the Stichting Fokker Four S-11 Instructors at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Replica World War One SE 5a biplanes at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Flying Fortress 'Sally B' in the air at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The 'NHS' Supermarine Spitfire PR Mk.XI at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron's de Havilland Vampire and the MiG-15UTI at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Motors on display at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Musical entertainment at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A two-seat Hawker Hurricane aircraft on display at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A P-51D Mustang in original wartime 78th Fighter Group markings and the 'NHS' Supermarine Spitfire on display at Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A BAe 146 from the Queen's Flight on display at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Replica WW1 Fokker Dr 1 triplanes at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

There was musical entertainment on the ground at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Home Front re-enactment at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A BAe146 on the display at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The RAF Falcons parachute display team drop in on the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

An AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat helicopter from the Black Cats, the Royal Navy’s official helicopter display team, at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The Consolidated PBY-5A Catalina in flight at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron's MiG-15UTI taxiing out at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron's MiG-15 at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The Stichting Fokker Four S-11s prepare for take off at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

T6 Harvard at the Duxford Summer Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

The Strikemaster pair in action at the Duxford Summer Air Show 2022 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

