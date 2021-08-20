News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Young aviators enjoy flying day at IWM Duxford

Alan Davies

Published: 6:00 PM August 20, 2021   
The NHS Spitfire on display at IWM Duxford.

The NHS Spitfire on display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Young aviation fans were treated to a special flying day at IWM Duxford during the school summer holidays. 

Designed for children and their families, Duxford's Flying Days: Young Aviators took place at the Cambridgeshire airfield on Thursday, August 19.

Supermarine Spitfire Mk1 in flight over IWM Duxford.

Supermarine Spitfire Mk1 in flight over IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Families visiting the historic airfield and IWM site were able to see an iconic Supermarine Spitfire in flight, while on the ground the NHS Spitfire was on static display for those wishing to read the names of our country's NHS heroes written across the aircraft.

The NHS Spitfire on static display at IWM Duxford.

The NHS Spitfire on static display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Tiger Club’s Turbulent Display Team also showcased the art of barnstorming in a flamboyant low-level flying display in their French made Rollason D31 aircraft.

The Rollason D.31 Turbulent Display team in action over Duxford.

The Rollason D.31 Turbulent Display Team in action over Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Visitors to Europe's largest air museum can experience IWM Duxford after hours at a flying evening later this month.

There will be an evening of spectacular aerial display on Saturday, August 28 as the sun goes down over the historic airfield.

From camera-ready flypast moments to enjoying refreshments on a balmy summer’s evening, you will see Duxford in a whole new light at this one-off special evening flying event.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Avro Lancaster at IWM Duxford.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Avro Lancaster at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

You can also enjoy Flying Days: The Fighters at Duxford on Saturday, September 4 and then 

Tickets cost £28.50, £22.50 concessions, and £14.25 children.

Visit www.iwm.org.uk/airshows for more details.

Dragon Rapide flying at IWM Duxford.

Dragon Rapide flying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A visiting Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker flying over IWM Duxford.

A visiting Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker flying over IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Hawker Hurricane flying at IWM Duxford.

Hawker Hurricane flying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Corsair FG-1D flying at IWM Duxford.

The Fighter Collection's Corsair FG-1D flying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Suffolk Home Guard re-enactors at IWM Duxford.

Suffolk Home Guard re-enactors at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead


Anne Suslak
person
John Elworthy
Author Picture Icon