Published: 3:50 PM October 3, 2021

The Typhoon flying at IWM Duxford at this year's Duxford Summer Air Show. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

There's one final chance to catch some awesome action in the skies above IWM Duxford this year with the RAF Typhoon joining the flying fun.

Following last month's successful return of the Battle of Britain Air Show, the historic Cambridgeshire airfield's last flying day of 2021 is set to take place on Saturday, October 9.

The Flying Days: Best of 2021 will feature highlights from previous events, with displays handpicked by Duxford's flying display director and Duxford Air Shows team, to finish the season in style.

The impressive flying list includes military parachute display team the RAF Falcons, the Ultimate Fighters Display Team, LeVier Cosmic Wind, iconic Supermarine Spitfires, a Hawker Hurricane Mk.1, a Yakovlev Yak-3, the de Havilland DH.89 Dragon Rapide, North American Harvard Mk.IV, the de Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk, and Yakovlev Yak-52.

Yakovlev Yak-52 at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: The Fighters. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Ultimate Fighters Display Team features four of the most remarkable Second World War fighters – the P-47D Thunderbolt, TF-51 Mustang, Buchon and Spitfire – take to the skies together.

In addition, IWM Duxford will also have the incredible RAF Typhoon and Lancaster flying as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Don't miss the chance to witness the moving sight and sound of the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane of the RAF BBMF.

And get ready to stand in awe of the sheer power and noise of the Royal Air Force’s current frontline fighter jet, the Typhoon, when is displays over the historic Cambs airfield.

Dragon Rapide flying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Showground entertainment at Duxford will include living history groups Tail End Charlies, Airfield at War, and 14 Group Royal Observer Corps.

There will also be vehicle demonstrations from Duxford Aviation Society Military Vehicle Wing and displays of paratrooper equipment from the Airborne Assault Museum.

The NHS Spitfire on static display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Visitors will have the chance to get up close to the NHS Spitfire and static aircraft displays from Historic Aircraft Collection.

There's also the opportunity to see a collection of authentic cinematic equipment and bite size screenings of some archived IWM film footage.

The NHS Spitfire on display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Do not travel to IWM Duxford on Saturday, October 9 without a pre-booked ticket for everyone in your party.

The flying line-up is subject to change. All confirmed flying is subject to weather and serviceability on the day.