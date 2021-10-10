News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
RAF Typhoon, Spitfires and Lancaster bomber at IWM Duxford's best of 2021 flying days event

Alan Davies

Published: 4:49 PM October 10, 2021   
A Spitfire trio in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

A Spitfire trio in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Spitfires, a World War Two Lancaster bomber and today's RAF Typhoon jet fighter all took to the skies for IWM Duxford's final flying days event of the year.

Handpicked by Duxford's flying display director and the Duxford Air Shows team, Saturday's sold-out Flying Days: Best of 2021 ended the year on a high.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Lancaster and two Spitfires display at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Lancaster and two Spitfires display at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Spectators were able to see iconic Supermarine Spitfires in action over Duxford, in a flying display lasting more than three hours in total.

The crowd at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

The crowd at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

With the weather staying fine, visitors also witnessed the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster and two Spitfires flying together.

P-51 Mustang and P-47 Thunderbolt in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

P-51 Mustang and P-47 Thunderbolt in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

American aircraft flying included a P-51 Mustang, a P-47 Thunderbolt, and the North American Harvard Mk.IV, nicknamed 'Wacky Wabbit'.

North American Harvard 'Wacky Wabbit' at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

North American Harvard 'Wacky Wabbit' at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

While there were a number of World War Two aircraft on display during the afternoon, bringing proceedings right up to date, ticket holders saw the awesome RAF Typhoon in action.

The RAF Typhoon in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

The RAF Typhoon in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The RAF Falcons military parachute display team also dropped into Duxford from the skies above the Cambridgeshire site.

The RAF Falcons military parachute display team dropping into IWM Duxford at the Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

The RAF Falcons military parachute display team dropping into IWM Duxford at the Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The RAF Falcons military parachute display team dropping into IWM Duxford at the Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

The RAF Falcons military parachute display team dropping into IWM Duxford at the Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Getting in the spirit of things at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

Getting in the spirit of things at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A Spitfire receives some engineer's TLC at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

A Spitfire receives some engineer's TLC at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

P-47 Thunderbolt at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

P-47 Thunderbolt at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A Hawker Nimrod in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

A Hawker Nimrod in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A Westland Lysander in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

A Westland Lysander in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A Westland Lysander in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event.

A Westland Lysander in action at the IWM Duxford Flying Days: Best of 2021 event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead


