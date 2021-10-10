Gallery
RAF Typhoon, Spitfires and Lancaster bomber at IWM Duxford's best of 2021 flying days event
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
Spitfires, a World War Two Lancaster bomber and today's RAF Typhoon jet fighter all took to the skies for IWM Duxford's final flying days event of the year.
Handpicked by Duxford's flying display director and the Duxford Air Shows team, Saturday's sold-out Flying Days: Best of 2021 ended the year on a high.
Spectators were able to see iconic Supermarine Spitfires in action over Duxford, in a flying display lasting more than three hours in total.
With the weather staying fine, visitors also witnessed the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster and two Spitfires flying together.
American aircraft flying included a P-51 Mustang, a P-47 Thunderbolt, and the North American Harvard Mk.IV, nicknamed 'Wacky Wabbit'.
While there were a number of World War Two aircraft on display during the afternoon, bringing proceedings right up to date, ticket holders saw the awesome RAF Typhoon in action.
The RAF Falcons military parachute display team also dropped into Duxford from the skies above the Cambridgeshire site.
