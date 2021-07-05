Gallery

Published: 8:04 PM July 5, 2021

A vintage four of two Spitfires, a Mustang and a Buchon flying in formation at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

It takes a lot of hard graft and dedication to keep the old warbirds at IWM Duxford airworthy.

The historic airfield's latest themed flying day took visitors behind the scenes at the Cambridgeshire site.

Duxford’s home to Spitfires, over 100 years of history, and some of the best aviation partners in the business were all celebrated at Saturday's sold-out event.

Mk Vb Spitfire EP120 flying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Flying Days: Behind the Scenes gave visitors a chance to discover more about Duxford’s aviation partners.

The event recognised the important work everyone onsite at IWM Duxford does to keep audiences entertained and iconic aircraft preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Visitors to Europe’s largest air museum were able to see Supermarine Spitfires in the air.

The NHS Spitfire displaying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Among them was the blue NHS Spitfire ahead of the 73rd anniversary of the NHS.

The next special flying day will be Squadron 19 Heroes on Wednesday, August 4.

Before then, IWM Duxford will host the Duxford Summer Air Show on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, featuring the RAF Red Arrows.

Behind the scenes at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Reenactors discussing tactics at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Experience Duxford display. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Warbird P-51 Mustang 'Contrary Mary' - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Reenactors from a living history group at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Spirit of Britain reenactors at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Supermarine Spitfire Mk Vb lining up - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

US aircrew reenactor from 'Spirit of Britain' at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A two-seater Spitfire at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead