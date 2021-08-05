News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Gallery

Battle of Britain Air Show tickets go on sale as IWM Duxford celebrates Spitfire squadron at flying day

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 8:45 PM August 5, 2021   
The NHS Supermarine Spitfire on static display at IWM Duxford.

The NHS Supermarine Spitfire on static display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Tickets for IWM's Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show are now on sale.

The South Cambridgeshire museum's second major air show of 2021 will take place over the weekend Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, September 19.

Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A

Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A flying at the IWM Duxford Squadron 19 Heroes day. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The flying display will feature iconic Spitfires and Hurricanes as Duxford pays tribute to 'The Few’ that defended Britain during the summer of 1940.

IWM Duxford also celebrated the historic airfield's role during the Second World War as the home of the Spitfire at a flying day on Wednesday, August 4.

The special Squadron 19 Heroes event marked the day when Duxford's No.19 Squadron made history by becoming the first to receive the RAF’s then new fighter, the Spitfire, in 1938.

No. 19 Squadron

Tribute to Battle of Britain pilot Sergeant Bernard 'Jimmy' Jennings at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

You may also want to watch:

As this year marks the 85th anniversary of the Spitfire’s maiden flight, the day honoured IWM Duxford’s place in history as a former RAF fighter station. 

Visitors were able to see the 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire up close on display and read the names of our country's NHS heroes written across the aircraft.

Hawker Hurricane Mk1 displaying at IWM Duxford during the flying day.

Hawker Hurricane Mk1 displaying at IWM Duxford during the flying day. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Most Read

  1. 1 8 countries added to UK green travel list
  2. 2 No business like shire business for Cambridge college
  3. 3 New boxing and Muay Thai classes aim to help boost post-lockdown mood
  1. 4 Community rallies together to clean up church after 'mindless' vandalism
  2. 5 5 Great Cambridgeshire places to find a Great British pie 
  3. 6 New president takes over at Rotary Club
  4. 7 Make Lunch Royston: Drop-ins back at vital summer holidays support scheme
  5. 8 New care home for Royston unanimously approved
  6. 9 Royston chairman: RNLI volunteers never question or criticise - they save lives
  7. 10 Submissions open for Hertfordshire charity photography exhibition

The Imperial War Museum owned Supermarine Spitfire Mk.Ia N3200, a veteran of the Dunkirk campaign and a No.19 Squadron aircraft, took to the skies, as did the Duxford-based Hawker Hurricane Mk.I, which saw service during the Battle of Britain.

They opened the midweek flying display as a pair, as crowds enjoyed the sound of Rolls-Royce Merlin engines over the Cambridgeshire site.

North American AT-6C Harvard flying at IWM Duxford.

North American AT-6C Harvard flying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Also flying on the day were North American P-51D Mustang 'Miss Helen', a North American Harvard, Chinese trainer aircraft Nanchang CJ-6, and the aerobatic Yakovlev Yak-50.

A Mudry CAP-232 and Extra 300L displayed together to complete the afternoon's flying programme.

Earlier, there was also a surprise visit from a pair of F-15 USAF fighters from Lakenheath.

F-15 USAF fighters made a surprise visit from Lakenheath at the flying day at IWM Duxford.

F-15 USAF fighters made a surprise visit from Lakenheath at the flying day at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The roar of Merlin engines will fill the air above Duxford at September's Battle of Britain Air Show with the flying programme list including Supermarine Spitfire and Hurricanes.

Although subject to change, the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Flying Fortress 'Sally B', the Bremont Great Warbird Display Team and North American TF-51D Mustang 'Contrary Mary' are also due to fly.

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sally B' at Duxford.

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sally B' at Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Tickets for the air show are available from the IWM website at www.iwm.org.uk/airshows

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in action at IWM Duxford.

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in action at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A displaying Yak at IWM Duxford.

A displaying Yak at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Mudry CAP-232 and Extra 300L displaying together.

Mudry CAP-232 and Extra 300L displaying together. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The crowd at IWM Duxford for the flying day.

The crowd at IWM Duxford for the flying day. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The United States Honor Guard memorial at IWM Duxford.

The United States Honor Guard memorial at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The American Air Museum at IWM Duxford.

The American Air Museum at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

IWM Duxford
Days Out Guide
Visit Cambridgeshire
Duxford News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Magic Goes Wrong can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Theatre | Gallery

Magic Goes Wrong on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The state-of-the art Mission Ready Training Centre, at Bassingbourn Barracks

Top training centre established at barracks

Bianca Wild

person
The Cambridge Country Show takes place on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Days Out Guide

Cambridge Country Show promises 'something for everybody'

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Neill Phillips' amazing shot of clouds over Bassingbourn 

Stunning snap causes stir online

Bianca Wild

person