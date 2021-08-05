Gallery

Published: 8:45 PM August 5, 2021

The NHS Supermarine Spitfire on static display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Tickets for IWM's Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show are now on sale.

The South Cambridgeshire museum's second major air show of 2021 will take place over the weekend Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, September 19.

Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A flying at the IWM Duxford Squadron 19 Heroes day. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The flying display will feature iconic Spitfires and Hurricanes as Duxford pays tribute to 'The Few’ that defended Britain during the summer of 1940.

IWM Duxford also celebrated the historic airfield's role during the Second World War as the home of the Spitfire at a flying day on Wednesday, August 4.

The special Squadron 19 Heroes event marked the day when Duxford's No.19 Squadron made history by becoming the first to receive the RAF’s then new fighter, the Spitfire, in 1938.

Tribute to Battle of Britain pilot Sergeant Bernard 'Jimmy' Jennings at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

As this year marks the 85th anniversary of the Spitfire’s maiden flight, the day honoured IWM Duxford’s place in history as a former RAF fighter station.

Visitors were able to see the 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire up close on display and read the names of our country's NHS heroes written across the aircraft.

Hawker Hurricane Mk1 displaying at IWM Duxford during the flying day. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Imperial War Museum owned Supermarine Spitfire Mk.Ia N3200, a veteran of the Dunkirk campaign and a No.19 Squadron aircraft, took to the skies, as did the Duxford-based Hawker Hurricane Mk.I, which saw service during the Battle of Britain.

They opened the midweek flying display as a pair, as crowds enjoyed the sound of Rolls-Royce Merlin engines over the Cambridgeshire site.

North American AT-6C Harvard flying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Also flying on the day were North American P-51D Mustang 'Miss Helen', a North American Harvard, Chinese trainer aircraft Nanchang CJ-6, and the aerobatic Yakovlev Yak-50.

A Mudry CAP-232 and Extra 300L displayed together to complete the afternoon's flying programme.

Earlier, there was also a surprise visit from a pair of F-15 USAF fighters from Lakenheath.

F-15 USAF fighters made a surprise visit from Lakenheath at the flying day at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The roar of Merlin engines will fill the air above Duxford at September's Battle of Britain Air Show with the flying programme list including Supermarine Spitfire and Hurricanes.

Although subject to change, the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Flying Fortress 'Sally B', the Bremont Great Warbird Display Team and North American TF-51D Mustang 'Contrary Mary' are also due to fly.

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sally B' at Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Tickets for the air show are available from the IWM website at www.iwm.org.uk/airshows

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in action at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A displaying Yak at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Mudry CAP-232 and Extra 300L displaying together. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The crowd at IWM Duxford for the flying day. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The United States Honor Guard memorial at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead