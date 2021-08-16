Gallery
Experience IWM Duxford as the sun goes down at August after-hours flying evening
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
Aviation enthusiasts will be able to experience flying at IWM Duxford after hours at a special August Bank Holiday weekend event.
The museum in Cambridgeshire will be hosting Flying Evenings: After Hours on Saturday, August 28.
Visitors will be able to watch a spectacular evening aerial display as the sun goes down over the historic airfield.
From camera-ready flypast moments to enjoying refreshments on a lazy Saturday summer’s evening, you will see IWM Duxford in a whole new light.
Among the aircraft scheduled to fly are Flying Fortress 'Sally B' , the last remaining airworthy B-17 in Europe, a couple of Spitfires, a Curtiss P-40F Warhawk, Spanish fighter Hispano HA-112 MIL Buchón, the de Havilland DH89 Dragon Rapide, and Hawker Hurricane P3717, a Battle of Britain veteran.
Gates open at 5pm and AirSpace and Hangar 4 will remain open during the event.
Tickets are on sale now via the Duxford website at www.iwm.org.uk/airshows/events
Last Wednesday's August 11 Flying Days: Showtime was designed for younger Duxford fans and their families.
While visitors could see reenactors on the ground and the NHS Spitfire up close on static display, there wasn't much flying to enjoy with only the North American Harvard, Yakovlev Yak-50, and Mudry CAP 10 taking to the skies.
Another Duxford flying day, Young Aviators, takes place at the IWM site on Thursday, August 19.