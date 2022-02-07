IWM Duxford bosses have announced a bumper 2022 flying season featuring two air shows, six flying days, and two special events so far.

Running from May through to October, IWM Duxford’s flying season brings the historic Cambridgeshire airfield to life.

Living history group Spirit of Britain, in authentic costumes of 19 Squadron, alongside a Spitfire flown from RAF Duxford during the Battle of Britain. - Credit: David Mackey - Macks Photography. IWN

A jam-packed programme of events this year promises plenty of thrilling aerobatics, roaring Spitfires and entertainment on the ground.

IWM Air Show event manager Phil Hood said: “Last year, our air shows were the biggest in the country and we were thrilled to welcome thousands of visitors back on site for these two fantastic weekends.

"For 2022, we have been working hard behind the scenes to create even more events to pack into our six-month flying season.

"Over the coming months there will be more announcements, including display acts and showground content, but we can say for certain that it will be a flying season to remember.”

A pair of Strikemaster jets take off for a display. - Credit: Phil Chaplin. IWM

Returning for 2022, the Duxford Summer Air Show will be taking place on June 18 and June 19.

This aviation extravaganza promises fun for all the family with fast-flying, all-action aerobatics and spectacular sights in the air and on the ground.

A Hawker Hurricane taxis along the runway, passing Duxford Aviation Society’s collection of modern airliners. - Credit: IWM

The annual Battle of Britain Air Show will return to Duxford on September 10 and September 11.

This annual show offers visitors an immersion into the 1940s when RAF Duxford played a pivotal role in the Battle of Britain, helping to defend the United Kingdom against Nazi air attacks.

The ‘Big Wing’ – 11 Spitfires and four Hurricanes fly in the formation adopted by RAF squadrons scrambling against Luftwaffe raids. - Credit: IWM

Expect plenty of Spitfire nostalgia as history is brought to life across the site for this much-loved weekend of flying entertainment.

Thanks to Duxford's friends at Aerial Collective, organisers are thrilled to be able to offer an exclusive prize of an unforgettable flight in a Spitfire.

Any visitor who books a ticket to either air show before midnight on Tuesday, March 8 will be automatically entered into the prize draw.

A Spitfire pilot prepares his aircraft for take-off. - Credit: IWM

In addition to these two fantastic weekend events at Europe’s largest air museum, the IWM Duxford Air Show team will also be welcoming visitors to its Duxford Flying Evening on August 27 to catch spectacular aircraft in flight as dusk descends over the historic airfield.

Meanwhile, the Duxford Flying Finale on October 8 will bring together highlights from the year as we say farewell to another fantastic season of flying.

IWM Duxford’s flying season wouldn’t be complete without its Flying Days and there will be six of these taking place between May and October 2022.

Children play with toy aircraft at a Duxford Air Show. - Credit: IWM

From commemorating D-Day to celebrating the 25th anniversary since the American Air Museum opened at IWM Duxford, each of these individually themed events will present aerial displays and specially curated ground activities.

Tickets to all flying events for 2022 are on general sale from iwm.org.uk/airshows.

Crowds applaud a flying display, in front of Sally B, Europe’s last airworthy B-17 Flying Fortress. - Credit: IWM





IWM DUXFORD 2022 FLYING SEASON PROGRAMME

AIR SHOWS AND FLYING DAYS

Flying Days: VE Day

Saturday, May 7, 2022

From a flying line-up commemorating the role of aviation and RAF Duxford in the fight for peace across Europe, to a fabulous vintage-themed showground, step back into 1945 and celebrate VE Day in the historic surrounds of IWM Duxford.





Flying Days: Model Aircraft

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Spectacular flypasts, aerial displays and aerobatics all in miniature form thanks to IWM Duxford's friends from the British Model Flying Association.

A variety of life-like, expertly made remote control model aircraft will be on show on the ground and in the skies.





Flying Days: Commemorating D-Day

Sunday, June 5, 2022

This commemorative Flying Day will feature a special flying display and ground entertainment honouring IWM Duxford’s place in history and the role Duxford played in providing air support for Operation Overlord.





Duxford Summer Air Show

Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, 2022

A weekend for the whole family with the best of everything Duxford has to offer.

From aerobatics to historic warbirds and everything in between, there is sure to be something for everyone at this fantastic summer event.





Flying Days: The Americans

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Celebrate the history of two nations united through flight, and learn the history of Station 357, IWM Duxford’s United States Army Air Force fighter unit during the Second World War.

This Flying Day will also celebrate 25 years since The American Air Museum in Britain opened at Duxford.





Flying Days: Young Aviators

Monday, August 1, 2022

Kick off the school holidays with this day out especially for young aviation fans.

It's a chance to have burning questions answered like, what’s it like to fly? Or how do you become a pilot?

There will be plenty of chances for the whole family to join in with special flying activities all over the airfield and museum.





Duxford Flying Evening

Saturday, August 27, 2022

See Duxford in a different light with the return of one of last year’s most popular events of the flying season – an after- hours’ display with Spitfires at sunset to see out the summer.





Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show

Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 2022

A weekend of history in the air, on the ground, and even in the clothes you wear!

The Battle of Britain Air Show returns to bring the 1940s to life.

From vintage aviation and the stories of those who served at RAF Duxford, to music and dancing, see historic IWM Duxford come to life at one of the site's best loved events of the year.





Duxford Flying Finale

Saturday, October 8, 2022

The 2021 event returns to Duxford as this special end-of-season extravaganza brings together favourite acts, old and new, for a thrilling day of aerial displays over the historic airfield.





Flying Days: Model Aircraft Centenary

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Marking 100 years of the British Model Aircraft Association, there is the chance to meet the community of builders who are passionate about model making and radio control flying an discover how to get involved in this growing hobby across the UK.

Biplanes and triplanes at sunrise. Replicas of First World War aircraft flown by the Great War Display Team. - Credit: Phil Chaplin. IWM



