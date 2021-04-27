Published: 3:53 PM April 27, 2021

You can hear House Classics with The National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra including Robin S, Kym Mazelle, Angie Brown and Beverley Skeete at Cambridge Corn Exchange on April 3, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

While gig-goers await the return of live concerts, a new date has been added to next year's music calendar at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

The final show of the 2022 tour House Classics with The National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be at the Cambridge venue on April 3.

Curated by and featuring DJ Andrew Galea, the concert will celebrate the most iconic house tracks from the 1990s, and is set to include performances by Robin S, Kym Mazelle, Angie Brown and Beverley Skeete.

Robin S, who rose to fame in the 90s with her huge debut single Show Me Love, said: “Prepare to unite with us, as we bring house music into a new chapter.

"Come and show us all some love at the most esteemed classic house tour of 2022!”

House Classics has been announced for Cambridge Corn Exchange. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

They were the dance songs that defined an era – Show Me Love, Young Hearts Run Free, No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) and Finally.

House Classics will see them performed and reimagined by some of the most recognisable vocalists of the decade live on stage with the NPCO on a nationwide UK tour.

Including a set list curated by veteran DJ Andrew Galea, House Classics will feature bangers from the legendary 1990s club scene experienced like never before.

DJ Andrew Galea said: “House music has always been my life and made me who I am today.

"Close your eyes and bring back the happy memories, the soundtrack to your youth and beyond. Get ready for the classic house show of the year, which will bring us all back together again!”

Singing their own global smash hits, as well as the biggest tracks of the decade, the ladies will combine their unique vocal abilities to celebrate the artists behind these revered songs, presenting each track in a specially orchestrated way.

Appearing together on stage for the very first time, these powerhouse vocalists will step out from behind the studio curtain and into the spotlight, performing solo tracks as well as collaborative versions of some of the most recognisable club classics from the 1990s.

Credited as being the ‘First Lady of House Music’, Kym Mazelle has achieved seven UK top 40 singles to date, including 1989 duet with Robert Howard, Wait, the 1994 cover of No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) with Jocelyn Brown, and 1996 cover of Young Hearts Run Free. Mazelle also featured on Soul II Soul’s classic Missing You.

Kym Mazelle said: “Let your Young Hearts Run Free! Come to see me and my sisters of house sing all the uplifting anthems alongside our live orchestra. It is going to be epic!”

Beverley Skeete featured on Gat Décor’s top 10 single Passion. For the past 13 years, she has been performing with Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings as lead vocalist.

She said: “After the year we have all had it’s finally time to celebrate with the joyful music of the classic house and an orchestra in the company of some beautiful, talented and soulful divas.

"We’ve all been missing performing live but more importantly we miss the gorgeous people we meet, who follow and support house music with a passion."

Beginning at Guildford G-Live on Tuesday, March 18, House Classics will call at 13 venues throughout the UK, before finishing in Cambridge on Sunday, April 3.

Tickets will be available via npcoclassics.com



