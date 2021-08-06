Published: 2:13 PM August 6, 2021

Horrible Histories Barmy Britain can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Mark Douet

We all want to meet famous people from history… the trouble is, they are all dead!

So it’s time to prepare yourselves for a very special production of Horrible Histories live on stage in Cambridge.

The creators of Horrible Histories will be bringing their Barmy Britain show to Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday, August 24.

Birmingham Stage Company returns to the city with the next instalment of the Horrible Histories Live franchise, a family show for ages five plus.

Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be a martyr for the Magna Carta?

Will you lose your head or your heart to horrible Henry VIII?

Will Parliament survive Gunpowder Guy?

Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Will you escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria?

It’s the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in – to entertain the whole family this August.

Running from Tuesday, August 24 to Saturday, August 28, Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain has been described by the Daily Express as "Bloody, marvellous stuff!” while The Guardian wrote: "The Horrible Histories stage shows have become a bit of a British Institution."

Birmingham Stage Company is one of the world’s leading producers of family theatre, staging over 80 productions for both adults and children.

Creatives have worked with an esteemed list of children’s writers, from David Walliams and Michael Morpurgo to Terry Deary, the writer of the popular Horrible Histories series.

Evening performance in Cambridge are at 7pm, with 2pm matinees on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Shows on Saturday, August 28 are at 11am and 2pm.

The 2pm show on Wednesday, August 25 is a relaxed performance.

Relaxed performances are for those who will benefit from a more relaxed environment, allowing for noise and movement in the auditorium.

They are specifically designed to welcome people with an autism spectrum condition, learning disability and sensory or communication disorders, and families with very young children.

The relaxed performance environment also includes some technical changes to the production, such as adjustments to light and sound effect, for those with sensory sensitivities.

Tickets for Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain cost £20 adults and £15 children. All ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com