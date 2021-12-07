Happy Mondays will play Cambridge Corn Exchange as part of the band's 2022 UK tour. - Credit: Paul Husband

Legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays have announced a 23-date UK tour for October and November 2022, including a show in Cambridge.

The Happy Mondays’ classic line-up of frontman Shaun Ryder, Bez (freaky dancing and percussion), Rowetta (vocals), Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Gary Whelan (drums) and Dan Broad (MD/guitar/keys) will play the Corn Exchange on October 7, 2022.

They will perform the band's classic hits such as 24 Hour Party People, Step On, Hallelujah, Loose Fit, Judge Fudge, W.F.L. and Kinky Afro, among many others.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder - Credit: Kevin Richards

Frontman Shaun Ryder said: “Really looking forward to the Happy Mondays 2022 tour.

"We’ll be playing all the hits so the shows will be fun!”

Having just toured with James, the band’s first UK tour in three years will begin on October 7 in Cambridge and end on November 27, and includes a date at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on October 15 and two hometown dates at Manchester Academy on November 3 and November 4.

Bez said: “How do, everybody. I can’t wait to get out on the road and do our headline tour next year around the country! Twisting my melons, man.”

Happy Mondays' Bez and Rowetta - Credit: Kevin Richards

Rowetta added: “Really looking forward to this. Everyone singing, playing and having it larger than ever! Can’t wait!”

Joining the Happy Mondays as the tour’s very special guests will be Liverpudlian indie rockers Cast, whose top 20 singles include hits such as Walkaway, Alright, Flying and Finetime.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 10, available from www.alttickets.com and www.happymondaysofficial.co.uk

Happy Mondays have announced UK tour dates for 2022. - Credit: Happy Mondays

Happy Mondays were the pioneers of the Madchester sound after signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late ‘80s, blending their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

The band became icons of Britain’s biggest cultural phenomenon for a generation when they crossed over into the mainstream with the release of their third album, 1990’s platinum-selling Pills 'n' Thrills And Bellyaches.

The Happy Mondays’ reputation as one of Britain’s most influential and loved bands was recognised when they won the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2016.