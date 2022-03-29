Gallery

Griff Rhys Jones (Peter) in An Hour and a Half Late, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Marc Brenner

Griff Rhys Jones returns to Cambridge next week to star in An Hour and A Half Late.

Back in 2006, Griff's comedy partner, the late Mel Smith, adapted and performed on stage in An Hour and A Half Late.

Playing Mel's wife in that production was Belinda Lang, probably best known for the television sitcom 2 Point 4 Children.

Lang now directs her own adaptation of the two-hander by Gérald Sibleyras with Jean Dell, with Griff Rhys Jones starring opposite Janie Dee.

Griff Rhys Jones (Peter) and Janie Dee (Laura) in An Hour and a Half Late, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Marc Brenner

Opening at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Monday, April 4, the two Olivier Award winners play a couple whose five minutes of candid conversation launches an outpouring of emotions, home truths, wine, nibbles, and anarchy.

On the face of it, life seems good for Peter and Laura. Home is a luxury abode.

Their third child has moved out and they have more money than they know what to do with.

A tax consultant, Peter is about to retire and sell his half of the accountancy business to his partner.

They’re off for a celebratory dinner when Laura drops a bombshell – she’s not going!

Actor, writer, presenter, comedian, and two-time Olivier Award winner Griff Rhys Jones returns to Cambridge after beginning his comedic career in the Cambridge Footlights while he was a student at Emmanuel College.

Best known for Not the Nine O’Clock News, Alas Smith and Jones, and as the host of It’ll Be Alright on the Night, he has previously been successful on stage as Fagin in Cameron Mackintosh’s Oliver!, Toad in the National Theatre’s The Wind in the Willows, and in Feydeau’s An Absolute Turkey.

Janie Dee is one of the UK’s most versatile actors, and the winner of Olivier Awards for Carousel, Comic Potential and Hello, Dolly!

Her recent credits include the Broadway hit Hand to God, Follies at the National Theatre, and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike in the Theatre Royal Bath’s 2019 summer season.

An Hour and a Half Late can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday, April 4 to Saturday, April 9.

Evening performances are at 7.30pm, and there's 2.30pm matinees on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £20 to £40. All ticket prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

