Gallery
Griff Rhys Jones returns to Cambridge to star in An Hour and A Half Late
- Credit: Marc Brenner
Griff Rhys Jones returns to Cambridge next week to star in An Hour and A Half Late.
Back in 2006, Griff's comedy partner, the late Mel Smith, adapted and performed on stage in An Hour and A Half Late.
Playing Mel's wife in that production was Belinda Lang, probably best known for the television sitcom 2 Point 4 Children.
Lang now directs her own adaptation of the two-hander by Gérald Sibleyras with Jean Dell, with Griff Rhys Jones starring opposite Janie Dee.
Opening at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Monday, April 4, the two Olivier Award winners play a couple whose five minutes of candid conversation launches an outpouring of emotions, home truths, wine, nibbles, and anarchy.
On the face of it, life seems good for Peter and Laura. Home is a luxury abode.
Their third child has moved out and they have more money than they know what to do with.
Most Read
- 1 Shocking pictures show aftermath of blaze at historic Arkesden pub
- 2 Much-loved Arkesden pub destroyed by fire
- 3 Met Office forecasts snow in Hertfordshire this week
- 4 Regulations sought after restaurant staff found at 'risk of harm' in outbuilding
- 5 'Outrageous' lack of action on A505 potholes
- 6 Drug driver, 28, who killed woman near Melbourn is jailed
- 7 Looking back over the years at Royston's Forget-Me-Not Club
- 8 Citizens Advice forecasts more than 70 per cent increase in people unable to pay energy bills
- 9 B&M and Baylis & Harding recalling products due to safety concerns
- 10 Royston Town launch mental health workshop programme
A tax consultant, Peter is about to retire and sell his half of the accountancy business to his partner.
They’re off for a celebratory dinner when Laura drops a bombshell – she’s not going!
Actor, writer, presenter, comedian, and two-time Olivier Award winner Griff Rhys Jones returns to Cambridge after beginning his comedic career in the Cambridge Footlights while he was a student at Emmanuel College.
Best known for Not the Nine O’Clock News, Alas Smith and Jones, and as the host of It’ll Be Alright on the Night, he has previously been successful on stage as Fagin in Cameron Mackintosh’s Oliver!, Toad in the National Theatre’s The Wind in the Willows, and in Feydeau’s An Absolute Turkey.
Janie Dee is one of the UK’s most versatile actors, and the winner of Olivier Awards for Carousel, Comic Potential and Hello, Dolly!
Her recent credits include the Broadway hit Hand to God, Follies at the National Theatre, and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike in the Theatre Royal Bath’s 2019 summer season.
An Hour and a Half Late can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday, April 4 to Saturday, April 9.
Evening performances are at 7.30pm, and there's 2.30pm matinees on the Thursday and Saturday.
Tickets cost from £20 to £40. All ticket prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee.
Call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com