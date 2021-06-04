Review

Published: 6:30 PM June 4, 2021

Godzilla battles Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Godzilla vs Kong. - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures.

With cinemas open again following the easing of lockdown restrictions, and a backlog of blockbusters to hit the big screen, film critic Paul Steward reviews movie Godzilla vs. Kong (12A).

Review: Godzilla vs. Kong

The next chapter in Legendary Entertainment's MonsterVerse arrives with the ultimate smackdown between two of cinema's most iconic behemoths.

Co-produced by Warner Bros, the set up for this film included two solo films for Godzilla (2014’s Godzilla and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters) and one for Kong (2017’s Kong: Skull Island).

All of which received lukewarm responses from critics, despite relative commercial success.

From the beginning, it’s been very clear where things were heading and this epic showdown has always been the franchise’s ultimate goal.

Since the last instalment, humanity has begun a peaceful coexistence with the remaining Titans, but when Godzilla sets out on an inexplicable path of carnage, Earth must call on Kong, the planet's other benevolent giant, to stop him.

Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgård star alongside newcomer Kaylee Hottle as scientists attempting to engineer the confrontation and the mute girl whose bond with the giant ape may prove key.

Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown return to reprise their roles as father and daughter Mark and Madison Russell, and while Chandler is mostly sidelined into a glorified cameo, Brown is teamed with Brian Tyree Henry and Julian Dennison for an entertaining subplot which sees the trio investigating a sinister conspiracy involving the Titans.

Kong in Godzilla vs Kong. - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

As you’d expect, the storyline is secondary here and with horror director Adam Wingard at the helm, the film's primary focus is on setting up a battle between the two giant monsters.

A light skirmish early on teases what is to come, but when the pair do eventually face off, the spectacle does not disappoint.

Godzilla fights Kong in Godzilla vs Kong. - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Unlike the previous film, which was shrouded in darkness, this ruck takes place in broad daylight and offers up a spectacular visual treat, as the behemoths lay waste to the evacuated city of Tokyo.

With cinemas open again, UK viewers can watch the carnage on the huge IMAX screens this film was clearly made for.

It won’t win any prizes for subtlety, but Godzilla vs. Kong is a big improvement on the weak films that preceded it.

Providing blockbuster thrills on an epic scale, the film makes for an entertaining spectacle despite its wafer thin plot.

Kaylee Hottle as Jia with Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Godzilla vs Kong. - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures



