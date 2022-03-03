Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, Billie Marten and Billy Bragg will all play Cambridge Folk Festival this summer. - Credit: James Green / Stabal / Supplied by Cambridge Folk Festival

More fabulous artists have been announced for this year's Cambridge Folk Festival with Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, Billy Bragg and Afro Celt Sound System among the acts added to the line-up.

After a two-year break, the music extravaganza will return to the picturesque grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall from July 28 to July 31, 2022.

Senegal’s Orchestra Baobab will play Cambridge Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Folk Festival

Others confirmed include Orchestra Baobab, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Billie Marten, Sam Lee, Elephant Sessions, Admiral Fallow, Elles Bailey, O’Hooley And Tidow, The Trials Of Cato, Oklahoman singer-songwriter Samantha Crain, The Magpie Arc and The Copper Family.

The latest additions join the previously announced Passenger, Seasick Steve, St Paul and the Broken Bones, Clannad, who will be playing the new Folk Legends slot, and Suzanne Vega on the bill.

If you are on the hunt for day tickets, you can look forward to seeing them go on sale the week commencing March 14.

Tickets are available at www.cambridgefolkfestival.co.uk

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes will headline at Cambridge Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Folk Festival

The festival will see a headline performance from the magnificent Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, who have dominated the world music charts for 25 years with their irresistible blend of traditional flamenco styles, Western pop and Latin rhythms.

Hailing from Southern France and best-known for their enduring hit song Bamboleo, the band’s Cambridge Folk Festival line-up will feature leader and co-founder Nicolas Reyes.

Billy Bragg performing live. The singer will play Cambridge Folk Festival this summer. - Credit: James Green / Stabal

A fearless recording artist, tireless live performer and peerless political campaigner for over 45 years, Billy Bragg will treat the Cambridge crowd to an acoustic set, performing songs The Guardian newspaper has described as ‘the perfect Venn diagram between the political and the personal.’

Afro Celt Sound System will play Cambridge Folk Festival. - Credit: Todd Beltz Photography

Award-winning European and African-based collective Afro Celt Sound System, who have forged a reputation for energetic, uplifting shows which combine folk traditions of different cultures in a unique and innovative way, will also play the festival.

Senegal’s Orchestra Baobab, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will bring a ground-breaking mix of Afro-Latin styles, international pop and traditional griot music to Cherry Hinton Hall.

Hurray for the Riff Raff will play Cambridge Folk Festival - Credit: Indie Film Lab

Founded by Alynda Segarra, a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter originally from the Bronx, critics’ favourite Hurray For The Riff Raff, based in New Orleans, combine an earthy blend of roots, folk, Americana and punk to create a unique and powerful sound entirely their own.

Billie Marten, who will play Cambridge Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Folk Festival

Up-and-coming young acoustic singer-songwriter Billie Marten, whose unique style of indie-folk saw her nominated for the BBC Sound of 2016, is among the latest additions.

Multi-award-winning singer, folksong collector, conservationist and promoter of live events as founder/director of The Nest Collective, Sam Lee returns to the festival for a highly-anticipated set in 2022.

Elephant Sessions will play Cambridge Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Euan Robertson

Scottish indie-folk sensations Elephant Sessions have taken the traditional music world by storm.

Their appearances at festivals across the world have been met with crowd surfing and marquee floors breaking under the weight of bouncing fans.

Yorkshire folk duo Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow, aka O'Hooley and Tidow - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Folk Festival

Elsewhere, Scottish collective Admiral Fallow and much-loved Yorkshire folk duo O’Hooley And Tidow, whose acclaimed body of work includes the theme tune for hit TV drama Gentleman Jack, will also make CFF appearances.

Elles Bailey - Credit: Rob Blackham/Blackham Images

The big-voiced, Bristol-based singer, songwriter and band leader Elles Bailey, dubbed the “hardest-working woman in blues, rock and roots music”, has also been announced.

Elles has won awards in both blues and Americana music and powered her way to the forefront of the British roots music scene.

The Trials of Cato will play Cambridge Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Esme Mai Photography

Formed in Beirut, power-folk pioneers and BBC Folk Award winners The Trials Of Cato have been hailed by Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe as “one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times".

The Magpie Arc featuring the multi-award winning talents of Nancy Kerr, Martin Simpson, Findlay Napier, Tom A Wright and Alex Hunter will play Cambridge Folk Festival. - Credit: The Magpie Arc / Supplied by Cambridge Folk Festival

The newly announced The Magpie Arc is a cross-border band from Sheffield and Edinburgh featuring the multi-award winning talents of Nancy Kerr, Martin Simpson, Tom A Wright (The Albion Band) and Alex Hunter.

We are very delighted to announce that we're playing the main stage @CamFolkFest 2022 on Sat 30th July! Full dates are 28th-31st July and tickets available now at https://t.co/OtqssXHqiV so get in there. What a line-up! 👇🏻🖤🤍💙TMA xx @NancyKerrMusic @msimpsonian @findlaynapier pic.twitter.com/RWs55bpL9G — The Magpie Arc (@TheMagpieArc) March 3, 2022

Other acts previously announced include Spell Songs, This Is The Kit, Show Of Hands, Julie Fowlis, Spiers and Boden, and The Young’uns.

Full festival tickets cost £187, while day tickets are Thursday £31, Friday £78.28, Saturday £78.28, and Sunday £78.28.