Author George Orwell once lived in the small Hertfordshire village of Wallington, three miles east of Baldock and seven miles down the road from Royston.

A plaque records the cottage in Kit's Lane where the Nineteen Eighty-Four novelist, essayist, journalist and critic lived between 1936 and 1940.

Orwell's work notoriously addressed major political movements of his time, including imperialism, fascism, and communism.

Born Eric Arthur Blair, Orwell died aged 46 in 1950, but his legacy lives on to this day.

A production of one of the Eton-educated writer's most famous works can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre next week.

George Orwell's Animal Farm can be seen on stage at Cambridge Art Theatre - Credit: Manuel Harlan

A Children's Theatre Partnership production in association with Birmingham Rep, Animal Farm will be performed at the theatre in St Edward's Passage from Tuesday, February 8.

Award-winning writer and director Robert Icke reimagines Orwell’s famous fable of revolution and its aftermath in a daring, dynamic and contemporary new production.

Designed and created by a world-class creative team, this new adaptation features over 30 life-sized puppets to tell the timeless story.

The animals of Manor Farm drive out the farmer and run the farm themselves.

A revolution. And then what? Then freedom. Every animal will be free.

Old Major, the prize boar, calls the animals of Manor Farm together. He has had a strange dream of a better future.

The cast of Animal Farm - Credit: Manuel Harlan

Animal Farm is directed by Robert Icke, whose version of 1984, co-adapted and directed with Duncan Macmillan, was a smash-hit in the West End and on Broadway.

His awards include two Evening Standard ‘Best Director’ Awards, the Critics’ Circle Award, and he is the youngest ever winner of the Olivier Award for ‘Best Director’ with his adaptation of Oresteia.

This new production features puppetry by Toby Olié.

He originally performed as ‘Joey the Horse’ in the original West End production of War Horse and has since founded his own puppetry focused theatre company, Gyre and Gimble, which produces puppets for shows including Peter Pan and Hansel and Gretel at the National and the musical The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic).

The project marks Toby’s third time collaborating with the Children’s Theatre Partnership after Goodnight Mister Tom (West End and UK tour) and Running Wild (Chichester Festival Theatre, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre & UK tour).

The set and costume designer for Animal Farm is four-time Olivier award-winner Bunny Christie.

Her recent successes include Company (Gielgud Theatre), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre) and the record-breaking international hit A Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

She has received an OBE for her services to the theatre industry.

Animal Farm also reunites Icke and Christie following their celebrated 2016 collaboration on The Red Barn at the National Theatre.

Performances run from Tuesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 12.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or book tickets online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com



