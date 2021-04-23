News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do >

'Gastro-Glastonbury' returns as Foodies Festival set for Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 11:00 AM April 23, 2021    Updated: 11:11 AM April 23, 2021
You will be able to enjoy great food at the Cambridge Foodies Festival.

You will be able to enjoy great food at the Cambridge Foodies Festival. - Credit: Pageturner Photography

A major food and drink festival series is returning to Cambridge this summer with TV celebs and music stars on the bill.

Foodies Festival – the biggest gourmet food and drink touring festival in the UK – is returning to Parker’s Piece, Cambridge, in July.

You can enjoy a glass of Champagne at the Foodies Festival, which is coming to Cambridge.

You can enjoy a glass of Champagne at the Foodies Festival, which is coming to Cambridge. - Credit: Pageturner Photography

The tasty line-up over the weekend of Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25 features MasterChef and Great British Bake Off champions, over 50 music acts and gastronomic delights from around the world.

For the third year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH), with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.

MAH founder Emma Rule, from Meldreth, said: "The last year has been incredibly difficult for charities. 

"We are so pleased to be back at Foodies with our music stage and brilliant artists, raising much-needed funds.”

Daniel Clifford

Chef Daniel Clifford - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival.

Award-winning chefs taking part in the series this summer include MasterChef 2021 champion Tom Rhodes, veteran Great British Menu judge Daniel Clifford, who is also chef patron of two-Michelin starred local restaurant Midsummer House, Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 champion, and MasterChef 2021 finalists Mike Tomkins, Alexina Anatole and Laura Michael.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lorry driver's dismay as 'booming' station announcements keep him awake after night work
  2. 2 Who is standing in Royston Town Council Meridian ward election?
  3. 3 Young archaeologist Jake's delight at historic heath find
  1. 4 Your Paper, Your Voice - tell us what you think about our newspaper
  2. 5 Cambs hare coursing incidents at six-year low after 16 per cent decrease
  3. 6 IWM Duxford set to reopen fully and new flying days announced
  4. 7 Second Gladman planning application for fields near Therfield Heath rejected
  5. 8 Adopt a street and keep it clean by joining Royston Wombles scheme
  6. 9 Government plans at-home tablet to 'stop the virus in its tracks'
  7. 10 Our hospice's urgent appeal target met thanks to support of community

Daniel Clifford said: "I am really pleased to be a part of Cambridge Foodies Festival this summer.

"The last year has been a real challenge for everyone in the industry, so I’m grateful that events such as Foodies Festival are taking place again and helping to support our region by bringing people back to Cambridge.

"I look forward to meeting you all at the festival and cooking a new recipe live in The Chefs Theatre."

The musical feast is just as sumptuous with bands and artists participating in the Big Tribute Weekend, including Maybe Gaga, the UK’s leading Lady Gaga tribute act who will be performing huge hits including Poker Face and Edge of Glory.

Ultimate Coldplay will close the evening, playing all of Coldplay’s greatest hits, including A Sky Full of Stars, as the sun sets on another fabulous Foodies day out.

Tribute Kylie on Show will be performing at Cambridge Foodies Festival.

Tribute Kylie on Show will be performing at Cambridge Foodies Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival.

Also taking to the stage over the weekend is Kylie on Show, who will no doubt have the crowd dancing and Spinning Around!

Foodies Festival began more than a decade ago and was rapidly dubbed the 'Gastro-Glastonbury'.

The food, drink and music event returns with a vengeance this summer with COVID-safe events in 10 British regions.

Festival director Sue Hitchen said: “I am delighted to bring Foodies Festival back to Cambridge,
celebrating the delicious local produce and wonderful restaurants in the city.

“As we’re outdoors we are able to plan COVID-safe festivals, and our experienced health and safety team are working closely with local councils across the country to make sure we take all appropriate measures and follow government guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“There has never been a better time to support local restaurants and food producers in the region and we are all ready to enjoy a fun day out with friends.”

At the three-day festival, visitors can enjoy the Chefs Theatre, Cake & Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre with wine, Champagne, beer and cocktail making masterclasses, Shopping Village with award-winning artisan producers, Street Food Avenue, Kids Cookery School and live music stage.

Food and drink event Foodies Festival is set to return to Cambridge this summer

Food and drink event Foodies Festival is set to return to Cambridge this summer with a tasty line-up of top chefs. - Credit: Pageturner Photography

Other attractions include Foodies' famous chilli eating competition and family-friendly areas with activities for children.

Over 150 exhibitors will showcase their produce, providing festival-goers with a fantastic opportunity to sample the best of the Eastern region – and try a huge selection of delicious food from around the world.

MasterChef: The Professionals champion Alex Webb.

MasterChef: The Professionals champion Alex Webb will be cooking up a storm at the Cambridge Foodies Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2020, is elated to be joining the series.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be touring around the country with Foodies Festivals this summer.

"I’ve been working on lots of delicious new recipes and I can’t wait to see you all in person and cook live on stage!”

MasterChef 2021 finalist Mike Tomkins said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be involved with Foodies Festival this year.

"I think it’s the type of event we were all desperate for last year, hopefully I can give you guys something you’ll want to run home and try for yourself.”

Enjoy great food at the Cambridge Foodies Festival.

The Cambridge Foodies Festival is set to take place in July. - Credit: Mark Bassett



Tickets are on sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com.

Food and Drink
Music
Lockdown Easing
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire
Meldreth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Royston and Baldock firefighters attended a blaze in Orchard Road

Crews tackle fires in Royston

Bianca Wild

person
No trains will run to or from London King’s Cross on Friday, April 23, Saturday, April 24 or Sunday, April 25 

Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The off-road bike from Wimpole was tracked down in Bedfordshire

Police dog helps track down bike stolen in South Cambs

Bianca Wild

person
Frank Streek in Greece in the year 2000

Family remembers teacher Frank who taught many how to swim

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus