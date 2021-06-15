Fabulous Foodies Festival is good to go at Cambridge this summer

Published: 4:53 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM June 15, 2021

Food and drink event Foodies Festival is set to return to Cambridge this summer with a tasty line-up of top chefs. - Credit: Pageturner Photography

The forthcoming Foodies Festival will still take place in Cambridge this summer.

Following the extension of lockdown restrictions, with Step 4 of the government's roadmap delayed to July 19, some events across the country have had to be postponed or cancelled.

However, the foodie extravaganza coming to Parker’s Piece in Cambridge will be going ahead as planned in July, within the current capacity rules.

Organisers have reassured the public that the three-day food, drink and music festival will continue to follow the advice provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the government and Public Health England to ensure the safety of visitors, exhibitors and staff.

You will be able to enjoy great food at the Cambridge Foodies Festival. - Credit: Pageturner Photography

Festival director Sue Hitchen said: “I am delighted to bring Foodies Festival back to Cambridge, celebrating the delicious local produce and wonderful restaurants in the city.

"As we are outdoors and in a spacious location, we are able to plan a COVID-safe festival, and our experienced health and safety team are working closely with the local council to make sure we take all appropriate measures and follow government guidelines to keep everyone safe.

"Visitor safety is our top priority with increased marshalling, frequent cleaning of all public areas, and signage to prevent crowding.

“There has never been a better time to support local restaurants and food producers and we are all ready to enjoy a fun day out with friends.”

The festival, which returns to the university city from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25, features celebrity chefs, 50 music acts and over 150 exhibitors.

Award-winning chefs taking part this summer include veteran Great British Menu judge Daniel Clifford, who is also chef patron of two-Michelin starred restaurant Midsummer House, Tristan Welch, chef director at Parker’s Tavern, and Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2020.

Chef Daniel Clifford - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival.

Daniel Clifford said: "I am really pleased to be a part of Cambridge Foodies Festival this summer.

"The last year has been a real challenge for everyone in the industry, so I’m grateful that events such as Foodies Festival are taking place again and helping to support our region by bringing people back to Cambridge.

"I look forward to meeting you all at the festival and cooking a new recipe live in The Chefs Theatre."

The musical feast participating in the Big Tribute Weekend includes Maybe Gaga, the UK's leading Lady Gaga tribute act, Ultimate Coldplay and Kylie on Show.

For the third year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.

MAH founder Emma Rule, from Meldreth, said: "The last year has been incredibly difficult for charities, we are so pleased to be back at Foodies with our music stage and brilliant artists, raising much-needed funds.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111.



