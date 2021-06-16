News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Review

Review: Slick sequel A Quiet Place Part II 'is as nerve-shredding as its predecessor'

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 12:03 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 12:57 PM June 16, 2021
Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: Paramount Pictures

With delayed movies now hitting the cinema screen, film reviewer Paul Steward looks at sequel A Quiet Place Part II.

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) braves the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) braves the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: Paramount Pictures

Long delayed but much anticipated, the follow-up to John Krasinski's 2018 surprise hit A Quiet Place finally sees the light of day now cinemas have reopened.

Again directed by Krasinski and staring his wife Emily Blunt, the film follows on directly from the events of the first film and continues the story of the Abbott family as they venture into the unknown in search of safety.

Regan (Millicent Simmonds), left, and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.

Regan (Millicent Simmonds), left, and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: © 2019 Paramount Pictures

Following the destruction of their family home, Evelyn (Blunt) must carefully embark on this journey with her two children and newborn baby as silently as possible, for any noise will attract vicious alien predators who hunt by sound. 

Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return as Abbott kids Regan and Marcus, while Cillian Murphy joins the cast as their morally ambiguous former neighbour Emmett, who may or may not be willing to offer them a safe haven.

As well as continuing the story, we also open with a tremendous action-packed prologue which flashes back to day one and sees writer/director Krasinski reprise his role as family patriarch Lee Abbott.

The original was planned as a stand-alone film and at first Krasinski turned down the chance to helm a sequel, but was tempted back when studio Paramount began looking around for other writers and asked him for story ideas.

Emily Blunt and director John Krasinski on the set of Paramount Pictures' A Quiet Place Part II.

Emily Blunt and director John Krasinski on the set of Paramount Pictures' A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: © 2019 Paramount Pictures

Most Read

  1. 1 Royston Kite Festival decision 'under review' as lockdown extended
  2. 2 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 New bus and cycle shelters to help bring sustainable travel to town
  1. 4 Mayor ‘wantonly diverted’ £40m of housing cash
  2. 5 Agricultural expert 'over the moon' with MBE
  3. 6 Ex-footballers set for charity match to raise money for hospital cardiology department
  4. 7 Yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in Herts
  5. 8 Village leader awarded BEM for community centre build and more
  6. 9 Could you help preserve ponds in Reed?
  7. 10 Motorhome and car involved in A505 crash

Like the first film, Part II is an incredibly tense experience.

The constant feeling of dread remains, but the scope is expanded beyond just the Abbott family as we are introduced to new characters and the wider implications of this worldwide invasion are explored.

Blunt and Jupe are both excellent, while Murphy is a welcome addition to the cast, adding an interesting new dynamic as the conflicted Emmett.

Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Emmett (Cillian Murphy) in A Quiet Place Part II.

Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Emmett (Cillian Murphy) in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: © 2019 Paramount Pictures

However, it’s Simmonds, who is also deaf in real life, who is the film's star. This time her character Regan becomes the lead as she attempts to harness the new-found potential of her hearing aid and weaponise it on a much wider scale.

The actress' displays of raw emotion are completely captivating, especially when Krasinski switches the audio to Regan’s point of view, allowing the audience to experience the same muted soundscape as the character.

A clever trick which enhances the tension tenfold. 

Regan (Millicent Simmonds) braves the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.

Regan (Millicent Simmonds) braves the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: © 2019 Paramount Pictures

If there are criticisms to be made, it’s that the film feels less like a self contained movie and more like the middle part of an ongoing story.

But in all honesty, if you haven’t been tempted to watch part one in the last three years, you’re unlikely to be jumping straight in at this point.

An engaging and slick sequel, which builds on the fascinating world developed in the original, A Quiet Place Part II is as nerve-shredding as its predecessor, once again delivering horror thrills and heart-stopping tension.

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) braves the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) braves the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: Paramount Pictures

Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.

Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: © 2019 Paramount Pictures

Marcus (Noah Jupe), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) in A Quiet Place Part II.

Marcus (Noah Jupe), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: © 2019 Paramount Pictures

Regan (Millicent Simmonds) in A Quiet Place Part II.

Regan (Millicent Simmonds) in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: © 2019 Paramount Pictures

Emmett (Cillian Murphy) in A Quiet Place Part II.

Emmett (Cillian Murphy) in A Quiet Place Part II. - Credit: © 2019 Paramount Pictures


Film
Hertfordshire News
Essex News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Whaddon church roof before and after

Updated

Raise the roof! Church lead replaced two years on from theft

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Clunch Pit and Glebe Field SSSI sign

Have you visited the Orwell Clunch Pit?

Bianca Wild

person
The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

IWM Duxford

Council votes again on Duxford hotel plans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Royston crews were called to the flat block blaze in Goodes Court in April 

Police renew appeal after Royston fire

Bianca Wild

person
Comments powered by Disqus