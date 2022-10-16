Felicity Kendal to make a noise at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Gallery

Felicity Kendal as Dotty, Alexander Hanson as Lloyd, and Tracy-Ann Oberman as Belinda in Noises Off by Michael Frayn. - Credit: Nobby Clark

The Good Life's Felicity Kendal heads an all-star cast coming to Cambridge for a comedy of theatrical chaos.

Noises Off, one of the greatest British comedies ever written, returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre for the first time in almost a decade from Tuesday, October 25.

Joseph Millson as Garry, Felicity Kendal as Dotty and Matthew Kelly as Selsdon in Noises Off. - Credit: Nobby Clark

The touring production's cast includes Matthew Kelly and former EastEnders and Doctor Who star Tracy-Ann Oberman.

Tracy-Ann said: "It is the greatest farce ever written. Hilarious, physical escapism because I think people need to laugh.

"We need escapism and this is the ultimate escapism play. It's really, really funny. It's so clever, so witty. It's very technical. It is sheer escapism and utter joy from the minute it starts to the end."

One of TV’s best-loved actors, Felicity Kendal, plays the role of the forgetful Dotty Otley.

Having shot to fame in The Good Life, Kendal has won numerous awards for her stage work and last year appeared in the Barbican revival of musical Anything Goes.

Felicity Kendal as Dotty Otley in Noises Off by Michael Frayn. - Credit: Nobby Clark

Michael Frayn’s celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill – a play within a play.

Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On.

From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, before we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

Felicity Kendal as Dotty Otley, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Belinda Blair, and Matthew Kelly as Selsdon Mowbray in Noises Off. - Credit: Nobby Clark

Starring alongside Rosemary & Thyme favourite Kendal is former Stars in Their Eyes presenter Matthew Kelly, who won the Olivier Award for Of Mice and Men.

His West End credits include Waiting For Godot, Comedians, and Troilus and Cressida, and the recent UK tour of The Dresser.

His television credits include award-winning thriller Cold Blood, Benidorm, Bleak House, and Moving On.

Kendal and Kelly are joined by Jonathan Coy and Tracy-Ann Oberman.

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Belinda Blair and Jonathan Coy as Frederick Fellows in Noises Off. - Credit: Nobby Clark

Coy played George Murray in Downton Abbey. He has starred in the West End production of Noises Off, and alongside Felicity Kendal in Relatively Speaking.

Oberman is well known for her role as Chrissie Watts in EastEnders. She has also appeared in It's A Sin, Code 404, Sandylands, and Ricky Gervais' After Life.

Felicity Kendal as Dotty, Alexander Hanson as Lloyd, and Tracy-Ann Oberman as Belinda in Noises Off by Michael Frayn. - Credit: Nobby Clark

Her stage credits include the West End revival of Stepping Out, Edmond with Kenneth Branagh, and Boeing Boeing.

Director Lindsay Posner's previous production of Noises Off enjoyed a sell-out run at London’s Old Vic.

This latest revival of Noises Off can be seen at the Arts Theatre from Tuesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 29.

For tickets, visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com or call the box office on 01223 503333.