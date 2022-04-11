Gallery

Susie Amy and Oliver Farnworth in a scene from Fatal Attraction, which also stars Louise Redknapp. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close famously starred in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.

A gripping stage play based on the Oscar-nominated psychological thriller is coming to Cambridge Arts Theatre later this month.

Susie Amy and Oliver Farnworth in Fatal Attraction. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Starring Footballers’ Wives siren Susie Amy, soap favourite Oliver Farnworth and pop star Louise Redknapp, the iconic film is brought to life in James Dearden’s intoxicating new stage production which ask the question, what happens when desire becomes deadly?

When happily married New York attorney Dan Gallagher meets charming editor Alex Forrest on a night out in the city, they both commit to a night of passion they can’t take back.

Susie Amy and Oliver Farnworth in Fatal Attraction. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Dan returns home to his family and tries to forget the mistake he has made, but obsessive, spurned lover Alex has different ideas.

Dan’s about to discover that love is a dangerous game, and Alex has only one rule; you play fair with her and she’ll play fair with you.

Susie Amy and Oliver Farnworth in a scene from Fatal Attraction. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

In the movie, Michael Douglas played Dan Gallagher, with Glenn Close nominated for an Oscar as Alex Forrest. Anne Archer played Dan's wife, Beth.

Despite controversy surrounding themes of the original film, Fatal Attraction became a box office success and was the highest-grossing film worldwide in 1987.

Susie Amy in a scene from the stage play of Fatal Attraction. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

In the new stage adaptation coming to Cambridge from Tuesday, April 26, Susie Amy takes on the iconic role of Alex Forrest.

"It's a really exciting role to play," says Amy. "There's so much to her.

"She's charming, she's sexy but she's deeply vulnerable and troubled in other ways, so she's got a little bit of everything."

Former Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth plays the cheating Dan Gallagher, while musician, TV presenter and actress Louise Redknapp is Beth Gallagher.

Louise Redknapp stars in Fatal Attraction. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Rising to prominence as a member of girl band Eternal in the 1990s, Louise also enjoyed a successful solo music career, including top five hit Naked, from her debut album of the same name.

In 2016, Louise was a contestant in the BBC’s flagship show Strictly Come Dancing. Here, she stormed her way to the final and was named runner-up.

The following year, she made her stage debut starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret with Will Young, and in 2019 made her West End debut in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical as Violet Newstead, a role she reprised to great acclaim for the tour which ran in 2021.

Louise Redknapp and Oliver Farnworth in a scene from the Fatal Attraction tour. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

On the current Fatal Attraction tour, singer Louise says: "I've got big shoes to fill, that's for sure, but the film was amazing.

"I love the storyline and it's a little bit darker than anything I've done before so I think it was just a bit of a challenge and something different."

Louise adds: "I think this is dark. It's really sexy. It's really interesting, a fun night out but it leaves you with lots to think about."

Susie Amy is best known for her role as Chardonnay in Footballers’ Wives.

Other TV credits include Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, Death in Paradise and Casualty.

Susie Amy in a scene from Fatal Attraction by James Dearden. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Amy adds: "The best thing about this play and the clever thing about this story is that there is an element that everybody can relate to which makes it quite scary.

"That's why it's so thrilling."

Susie Amy and Oliver Farnworth in a scene from Fatal Attraction by James Dearden. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Oliver Farnworth’s theatre credits include The Girl on the Train and The Marilyn Conspiracy.

His television credits include playing Andy Carver in Coronation Street and ITV's Mr Selfridge as Belgian refugee, Florian Dupont.

Fatal Attraction can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday, April 26 to Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Oliver Farnworth in a scene from Fatal Attraction by James Dearden. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Tickets cost £20 to £40. All ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

The production features adult language, violence, partial nudity and scenes of self-harm.

Oliver Farnworth and John Macaulay in Fatal Attraction. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

