Adam Woodyatt and Laurie Brett star in Looking Good Dead. - Credit: Jack Lawson

EastEnders stars Adam Woodyatt and Laurie Brett – who played married couple Ian Beale and Jane Beale in the BBC soap – will be reunited on stage in Cambridge.

The pair will star in the world premiere stage production of Looking Good Dead at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2021 contestant Adam Woodyatt plays Tom Bryce in the play.

Adam Woodyatt plays Tom Bryce in Looking Good Dead, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Alastair Muir

Woodyatt is best known for becoming the longest-serving male cast member in EastEnders, playing Ian Beale in the BBC soap set in Albert Square.

He has also appeared on several television shows, such as Celebrity MasterChef and the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year, where he finished in sixth place.

Stage co-star Laurie Brett performed opposite Woodyatt in EastEnders between 2004-2017, starring as Ian Beale’s long-suffering wife Jane Beale.

Laurie’s other television credits include Waterloo Road and Deadwater Fell.

Looking Good Dead, the latest stage adaptation from multi-million No.1 best-selling author Peter James, opens in Cambridge on Monday, January 31 and runs until Saturday, February 5.

No good deed goes unpunished… Hours after finding a discarded USB memory stick, Tom Bryce (Woodyatt) inadvertently becomes witness to a vicious murder.

Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger.

When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with, while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.

Adam Woodyatt at Tom Bryce and Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce in Looking Good Dead. - Credit: Alastair Muir

The Looking Good Dead cast also includes Gemma Stroyan, Harry Long, Ian Houghton, Leon Stewart, Luke Ward-Wilkinson, Mylo McDonald and Natalie Boakye.

The show's creator, Peter James, is a successful British crime writer who has had many of his books adapted into stage productions by Shaun McKenna.

Tickets cost from £25 to £45. All ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com