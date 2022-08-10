Gallery

The world’s only two-seater Hawker Hurricane, which will be taking part in the Battle of Britain Air Show’s final flypast display. - Credit: Aerial Collective / © George Romain.

A one of a kind Second World War aircraft will join the historic flypast at IWM Duxford’s Battle of Britain Air Show 2022.

The world's only two-seater Hurricane and an airworthy Bristol Blenheim will join the famous flying finale of warbirds at this year’s air show in Cambridgeshire.

The last remaining airworthy Bristol Blenheim in the world flies at IWM Duxford in 2015 for the 70th anniversary of VE Day. - Credit: IWM

The Battle of Britain spectacular is set to take place at IWM Duxford on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.

With plenty of Supermarine Spitfires and Hawker Hurricanes confirmed to take flight, and a showground packed full of historical and 1940s entertainment, this annual event pays tribute to those who defeated the German Luftwaffe for control of the skies over Britain at an airfield where real history happened.

Sally B, Europe’s last airworthy B17 Flying Fortress, which is based year-round at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

Other must-see aerial displays over the weekend include the much-loved Boeing B17 ‘Sally B’, the last airworthy Flying Fortress in Europe, and a visiting display from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The P-51D Mustang 'Miss Helen' and the Tiger 9 Aeronautical Display Team will also take to the skies, with more flying acts to be announced.

IWM Air Show event manager Phil Hood said: “This year’s Battle of Britain Air Show is set to be a memorable one with a fantastic array of Second World War aircraft participating in the finale flypast, a sight which never ceases to capture audiences as Spitfires and Hurricanes take to the sky in unison to close out the event.

Eleven Spitfires and four Hurricanes fly in formation at the Battle of Britain Air Show 2021. The ‘Big Wing’ tactic was adopted by RAF Duxford-based squadrons scrambling against Luftwaffe raids. - Credit: IWM

"What makes this air show so special is its connection to the history of Duxford which visitors can explore during their visit and find out more about the men and women who worked at RAF Duxford to help secure some of the most important victories in the skies.

"The Battle of Britain Air Show gives us the opportunity to commemorate these efforts whilst delighting audiences with aerial displays and history packed entertainment on the ground.”

Spirit of Britain living history actors in authentic costumes of 19 Squadron with a Spitfire. That squadron were the first to fly the Spitfire, from RAF Duxford. - Credit: IWM / David Mackey - Macks Photography

Across the showground at Europe’s largest air museum, the summer of 1940 can be seen and heard at every turn as jazz, blues and swing music fill the air, living history groups recreate life on the Home Front during the Second World War, and a traditional steam fairground delights families with classic rides.

Visitors can also enjoy access to IWM Duxford’s exhibitions and hangars throughout the day, packed full of aircraft, vehicles, collection items and personal stories of war and conflict.

In addition to the Air Show, IWM Duxford will also be commemorating the Battle of Britain with a number of events.

Two Supermarine Spitfires fly in formation. - Credit: IWM

The Duxford In A Different Light: Battle of Britain Photography Evening will take place on September 15.

Known as Battle of Britain Day, this after-hours photography event is dedicated to this pivotal moment in 20th century history.

Using innovative lighting techniques, Second World War and Inter-War aircraft will be illuminated to create evocative photography opportunities.

Scenes will be brought to life with the help of period vehicles and living history actors dressed in authentic period costume, all against the backdrop of Duxford’s historic buildings.

Two days later, IWM In Conversation: Battle of Britain will take place on September 17.

A Supermarine Spitfire Mk 1a of No.19 Squadron being re-armed between sorties at Fowlmere, Duxford’s satellite airfield, September 1940. - Credit: IWM CH 1367

Listen to fascinating lectures from IWM curators Adrian Kerrison and Craig Murray as they delve into the history of the summer of 1940, including Duxford's controversial 'Big Wing' and its contribution to the Battle of Britain and the development of The Dowding System.

Flying Officer Leonard 'Ace' Haines of No.19 Squadron on his Supermarine Spitfire Mk I near Duxford, September 1940. Haines shot down six enemy aircraft during the Battle of Britain. - Credit: IWM CH 1373

Author of The Forgotten Few, Paul Beaver, will pay homage to the overlooked efforts of 57 naval pilots who flew in the Battle of Britain, whilst historian Victoria Taylor will re-tell this iconic British victory from the Luftwaffe's perspective.

Illustrated book The Battle of Britain: A Visual History by Anthony Richards comes out on September 8.

This new book brings together multiple elements of IWM’s collection, many of which have rarely been seen before by the public, to explore one of the most testing periods in Britain’s history and the stories of the individuals who witnessed it all, on the ground as well as in the skies.

For tickets for the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show visit www.iwm.org.uk/airshows

The Corsair flies at IWM Duxford in May 2021. - Credit: IWM

A Spitfire pilot prepares his aircraft for take-off. - Credit: IWM





The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022 Flying List

The IWM Duxford website currently lists the following aircraft for the Battle of Britain Air Show 2022 flying list.

RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.Ia (G-CFGJ)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.Vb (G-MKVB)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.Vc (G-IBSY)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.Vc (G-IBSY)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.Vc (G-AWII)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.VIII (G-BKMI)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.T9 (G-LFIX)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.T9 (G-CCCA)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.T9 (G-CTIX)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IX (G-AVDJ)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IX (G-PTIX)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IX (G-BRSF)

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXb (G-ASJV)

Supermarine Spitfire PR.XI (The NHS Spitfire) (G-PRXI)

Supermarine Spitfire FR Mk.XIV (G-SPIT)

Supermarine Spitfire FR Mk.XIVe (G-BSKP)

Supermarine Seafire Mk XVII (G-KASX)

Hawker Hurricane Mk.I (G-HITT)

Hawker Hurricane Mk.I (G-HRLI)

Hawker Hurricane Mk.I (G-HUPW)

Hawker Hurricane Mk.IIb 'Pegs' (G-HHII)

Hawker Hurricane Mk.XIIa (G-HURI)

Hawker Sea Hurricane Mk.Ib (G-BKTH)

Hispano HA-112 M1L Buchon (G-AWHK)

Hispano HA-112 M1L Buchon (G-AWHH)

Hispano HA-112 M4L Buchon (G-AWHC)

Yakovlev Yak-3UTI (F-AZIM) 17

Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress 'Sally B' (G-BEDF)

Westland Lysander Mk.III (G-CCOM)

Westland Lysander Mk.III S.D (G-AZWT)

Bristol Blenheim Mk.IF (G-BPIV)

Fairey Swordfish Mk.I (G-BMGC)

P-51D Mustang 'Miss Helen' (G-BIXL)

F8F-2P Bearcat (G-RUMM)

Grumman FM2 Wildcat (G-RUMW)

Curtiss Hawk 75 (G-CCVH)

Hawker Nimrod Mk.I (G-BWWK)

Goodyear Corsair FG-1D (G-FGID)

Gloster Gladiator Mk.I (G_AMRK) L8032

Beech D-17S Staggerwing (N18V)

Tiger 9 Aeronautical Display Team

The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show flying list is subject to change. All confirmed flying is subject to weather and serviceability on the day.