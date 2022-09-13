Gallery

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.XIVe RN201 flying at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022. - Credit: Gary Brown

Spitfires and Hurricanes took to the skies above IWM Duxford as the Battle of Britain Air Show paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II over the weekend.

Taking place just days after the death of the Queen was announced, the air show to commemorate events of 1940 went ahead as planned at the historic Cambridgeshire airfield.

However, there were tributes to the late monarch on both days.

There was a poignant and moving two minutes silence before the air show commenced in memory of the country's longest-serving monarch, with the NHS Spitfire then performing a solo display.

The NHS Spitfire in the skies above IWM Duxford for the Battle of Britain Air Show 2022. - Credit: Gary Brown

The emotional start to the show was 'impeccably observed'.

One air show visitor posted on Facebook: "The two-minute silence for HM Queen Elizabeth while the NHS Spitfire flew in the background will stay with me forever."

The Battle of Britain show finished with its traditional Balbo, with 16 Spitfires and four Hurricanes making up the impressive 'Big Wing' formation.

The 'Big Wing' mass flypast of 16 Spitfires and four Hawker Hurricanes at the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

An IWM spokesperson said: "It was a very successful weekend with close to 28,000 visitors across the two days.

"The event took a more reflective and commemorative tone this year with the show opening with a two-minute silence followed by a solo display by the NHS Spitfire.

"Throughout the day there were also plenty of mentions of HM The Queen, her experience during periods of war and conflict and association with IWM, and the National Anthem was played during the final flypast formation of Spitfires and Hurricanes."

While WW2 warbirds such as the iconic Spitfire and Hurricane took centre stage at an airfield that played such an important role during the Second World War, modern military helicopters were also a highlight for many.

A Czech Air Force Mil 24 Hind helicopter at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show. - Credit: Gary Brown

The Czech Air Force's Mil Mi-17-1 Hip and Mil Mi-24 Hind wowed spectators, with the Hind attack helicopter's colourful livery standing out.

Another highlight of the show was the '38 Formation' of a Spitfire Mk I, Hurricane Mk I, Curtiss Hawk and Grumman Wildcat, a display representing types in service before the war started.

Following news of Queen Elizabeth's death last Thursday, Imperial War Museums tweeted: "We at IWM are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to express our condolences to all her family.

We at IWM are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to express our condolences to all her family.



IWM is hugely grateful to HM The Queen for the generous support and interest that she has taken in IWM during her reign and lifetime. pic.twitter.com/TCivNyu09q — Imperial War Museums (@I_W_M) September 8, 2022

"IWM is hugely grateful to HM The Queen for the generous support and interest that she has taken in IWM during her reign and lifetime."





Pictures of Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022





Re-enactors with a Hawker Hurricane at first light at IWM Duxford ahead of the Battle of Britain Air Show 2022. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Spitfire at Duxford for the Battle of Britain Air Show with the Queen's Flight BAe 146 in the background. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Merlin-powered Hispano Buchon, as used in Battle of Britain movie, at the Duxford airfield for the Battle of Britain Air Show 2022. - Credit: Gary Brown

A pair of Hispano Buchon aircraft flying at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Hispano Buchon, as used in Battle of Britain movie, flying at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Bristol Blenheim flying at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Hawker Hurricane Mk.I at the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.1 N3200 flying at the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Grumman Bearcat at The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022. - Credit: Gary Brown

Mass Spitfire start up at the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

A Griffon-powered Spitfire XIV flying at the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown

Supermarine Spitfire Mk.XIV RN201 flying at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show. - Credit: Gary Brown