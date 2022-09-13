Gallery
IN PICTURES: IWM Duxford pays its respects to the Queen at Battle of Britain Air Show 2022
- Credit: Gary Brown
Spitfires and Hurricanes took to the skies above IWM Duxford as the Battle of Britain Air Show paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II over the weekend.
Taking place just days after the death of the Queen was announced, the air show to commemorate events of 1940 went ahead as planned at the historic Cambridgeshire airfield.
However, there were tributes to the late monarch on both days.
There was a poignant and moving two minutes silence before the air show commenced in memory of the country's longest-serving monarch, with the NHS Spitfire then performing a solo display.
The emotional start to the show was 'impeccably observed'.
One air show visitor posted on Facebook: "The two-minute silence for HM Queen Elizabeth while the NHS Spitfire flew in the background will stay with me forever."
The Battle of Britain show finished with its traditional Balbo, with 16 Spitfires and four Hurricanes making up the impressive 'Big Wing' formation.
Most Read
- 1 Range Rover and van crash on A505
- 2 Tributes paid in memory of the Queen in Royston
- 3 Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?
- 4 Nationwide minute's silence announced in memory of Queen
- 5 Scouts head 'Back to the Future' with open air cinema
- 6 Cambridge Film Festival returns in October with first-rate programme for its 41st outing
- 7 New head appointed for Melbourn Village College
- 8 Recap: A505 delays after crash near Royston and M11
- 9 Spitfires, Hurricanes and much more at Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022
- 10 How to avoid a 40pc tax on your home
An IWM spokesperson said: "It was a very successful weekend with close to 28,000 visitors across the two days.
"The event took a more reflective and commemorative tone this year with the show opening with a two-minute silence followed by a solo display by the NHS Spitfire.
"Throughout the day there were also plenty of mentions of HM The Queen, her experience during periods of war and conflict and association with IWM, and the National Anthem was played during the final flypast formation of Spitfires and Hurricanes."
While WW2 warbirds such as the iconic Spitfire and Hurricane took centre stage at an airfield that played such an important role during the Second World War, modern military helicopters were also a highlight for many.
The Czech Air Force's Mil Mi-17-1 Hip and Mil Mi-24 Hind wowed spectators, with the Hind attack helicopter's colourful livery standing out.
Another highlight of the show was the '38 Formation' of a Spitfire Mk I, Hurricane Mk I, Curtiss Hawk and Grumman Wildcat, a display representing types in service before the war started.
Following news of Queen Elizabeth's death last Thursday, Imperial War Museums tweeted: "We at IWM are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to express our condolences to all her family.
"IWM is hugely grateful to HM The Queen for the generous support and interest that she has taken in IWM during her reign and lifetime."