Spitfires and more... IWM Duxford prepares for 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show

Published: 7:00 PM September 14, 2021

Supermarine Spitfire Mk XIV displaying at IWM Duxford at the Flying Days: The Fighters event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Spitfires, Hawker Hurricanes and much more will take to the skies above IWM Duxford this weekend for the 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show.

After COVID restrictions forced the cancellation of last year's event, the popular air show returns to the historic Duxford site on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 to remember 'The Few'.

Spitfire pair displaying at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: The Fighters event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Visitors to the Cambridgeshire airfield earlier this month got a small taster of the upcoming action when the sound of Merlin engines filled the air as Spitfires took part in the Flying Days: The Fighters event.

That showcase was just a warm-up for this weekend's main event though, with more than a dozen Supermarine Spitfires set to feature in the flying programme.

Battle of Britain Air Show ticket holders will be able to witness daring air displays, dogfights and aerobatics over the weekend, with the flying display ending with the splendour of the now famous mass Spitfire flypast in the skies where history happened during World War Two.

Spitfire pair displaying at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: The Fighters event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The 1940s inspired Battle of Britain Air Show will see the IWM museum site transformed with living history groups, music and dancing, and plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained.

A spectacular array of aircraft will take to the skies, with the flying list including the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Bremont Great Warbird Display Team, North American Mustangs, a Curtiss P-40F Warhawk, and Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress 'Sally B'.

Air displays throughout the day will showcase the best of Second World War aviation, with plenty of Spitfires to admire.

Supermarine Spitfire Mk XIV displaying at IWM Duxford at the Flying Days: The Fighters event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Duxford's hangars and exhibitions will be open throughout the weekend, including the Ops Block, an audio-visual experience that captures how men and women defended Britain from Luftwaffe attacks in the former nerve centre of RAF Duxford during the Battle of Britain.

IWM air show event manager Phil Hood said: “The Battle of Britain Air Show is always a very special event at IWM Duxford given the important role the site played during this pivotal moment in the Second World War.

"We also get to pay homage to the iconic Spitfire, an aircraft with a very close association to Duxford as the first station to receive it in 1939."

Spitfire T.IX PT462 at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: The Fighters event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show line-up is subject to change.

All confirmed flying is subject to weather and serviceability on the day.

Visit www.iwm.org.uk/airshows/duxford-battle-of-britain-airshow for full details of the event.

Curtiss Hawk 75 at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: The Fighters. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Fighter Collection's Curtiss P-40F Warhawk at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: The Fighters. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Fighter Collection's Curtiss P-40F Warhawk displaying at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Supermarine Spitfire Mk XIV taxiing out to start the display at IWM Duxford at the Flying Days: The Fighters event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Phoenix Currie Wot SE5a Replica at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Yakovlev Yak-52 at IWM Duxford's Flying Days: The Fighters. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead



